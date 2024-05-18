Sexy Video! Kiara Advani Turns Up the Heat In A Racy Thigh-High Slit Dress at Cannes; Watch Hot Video

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is all set to attend the ongoing Cannes film festival, is oozing hotness as she unveiled her first look from the French Riviera. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a sexy video of her in a very racy outfit. Kiara opted for an all-white hot outfit, with an extra-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

In the video, Kiara is seen flaunting her bombshell body as she poses for the racy photoshoot at the French Riviera. Kiara will be walking the Cannes red carpet on May 18. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, “Rendezvous at the Riviera.”

On the film front, Kiara Advani will soon be stepping into the action genre with Don 3. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Don. Talking about coming on board the project, Kiara told ABP, “I think this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre I was longing to get myself to do, change the vibe, change the way I have been perceived so far. That’s what is exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that this is what you are. There will be a lot of prep for the film (Don 3). I have got time to do that and I am very excited. I have never done an action movie. Now is my time to do some action.”

Besides Don 3, Kiara is also rumoured to be seen in Salaar 2. Siasat.com recently reported that the actress might join the cast of Salaar 2 as the female lead. Reportedly, the Bollywood actress will be playing a “significant” role in the movie, details about which are not known as of now. Additionally, she is likely to feature in a special song with Prabhas in the movie.