মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sexy Video! Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya Flaunt Their Bombshell Figures in Hot Outfits | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩০, ২০২৪ ৪:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Sexy Video! Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya Flaunt Their Bombshell Figures in Hot Outfits | Watch


Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya look sizzling hot at a recent award event.

Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya look sizzling hot at a recent award event.

Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable fashion sense, donned a chic pink pantsuit, while Isha Malviya turned heads in a vibrant lime green saree with a contemporary twist.

Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya have set Instagram on fire as they made a stunning appearance at a recent awards ceremony, capturing the attention of fans and media alike with their sexy outfits and sensational presence on the red carpet.

Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable fashion sense, donned a chic pink pantsuit with strategic cutouts that added a touch of edginess to her look. Her ensemble was both sophisticated and bold, perfectly complementing her bombshell figure. She accessorised with statement bangles, adding a hint of sparkle to her outfit. Malaika’s makeup was kept elegant with a soft pink lip, subtle eye makeup, and a radiant complexion. Her hair was styled in loose waves, cascading over her shoulders, completing her polished look.

On the other hand, Isha Malviya turned heads in a vibrant lime green saree with a contemporary twist. The saree featured an intricate blouse with delicate embroidery and a cape-style drape, blending traditional elegance with modern flair. Isha’s makeup was equally captivating, featuring a dewy base, bold brows, and a nude lip, accentuating her natural beauty. She wore her hair in a sleek, high bun.

Malaika has been making headlines for her rumoured breakup with Arjun Kapoor. The duo seemingly confirmed their breakup rumours as they visibly ignored each other at a recent fashion event. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Malaika and Arjun, who have been at the centre of split speculations, were seen sitting far apart from each other. The video captured Malaika and Arjun maintaining their distance, a stark contrast to their usual closeness at public events.

Isha, on the other hand, has been grabbing headlines for her latest music video, “Zor Ki Barsaat Hui” alongside Abhishek Malhan. Recently, Isha was seen enjoying quality time at Abhishek’s home with his family, fueling speculations about a possible romance between the two. Zor Ki Barsaat Hui is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, with lyrics written by Gurpreet Saini. The song is produced by Jackie Vanjari.”

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter…Read More



Source link

