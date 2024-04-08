Sexy Video! Malaika Arora Flaunts Ample Cleavage In A Black Bralette; Aces Yoga Poses In Viral Video

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. She is also equally popular among her admirers for her penchant for fitness. Following that trajectory, her latest social media post, on the occasion of World Health Day, not only dishes out fitness goals but also displays her flexibility in Yoga.

On Sunday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she can be seen acing different Yoga poses in style. She wore a black bralette and grey yoga pants and went on to perform several exercises at her gym. Needless to say, her flexibility heaped her praises from fans and netizens alike. She captioned her post, “Its #worldhealthday today.”

Recently, a video of the actress indulging in an act to help a kid surfaced on social media. It shows Malaika saving the kid from the dog who was trying to be playful with the little boy. But, her gesture did not go down well with netizens who started calling out the shutterbugs for portraying the dog in a bad light.

In the video, we can see Malaika taking the kid to a corner in an attempt to save him from the dog. The dog, while being playful with the kid, left him scared. The actress arrived to comfort the young lad pushing the dog aside gently with one of her hands and took the young lad to a corner. Accompanying the video was a caption that read, “Malaika’s presence of mind is OP as she saves a kid from dog pounce as the kid got scared when the dog tried to be playful with him.”

The video, soon after being shared, invited the wrath of netizens who believed that the dog was not attacking the kid but was trying to play with the little boy instead.

Earlier on Monday, Malaika Arora celebrated Easter with beau Arjun Kapoor at her mother’s. In the video, Arjun can be seen wearing a black T-paired with denim as he arrived at Malaika’s mother’s place for the celebration. He looked dapper with a beard. The couple was accompanied by Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora for the gathering. A video of the lovebirds as they whisked off in a car after the celebrations also made it to the Internet.