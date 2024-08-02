Sexy Video! Neha Sharma Flaunts Ample Cleavage As She Takes A Dip In A Bathtub, Watch

Neha Sharma frequently captivates her audience with sultry videos on her social media, quickly going viral each time. Today was no exception, as she set the internet on fire with her daring look. In her latest viral video, Neha showcased her sizzling style, leaving fans in awe as she flaunted her cleavage in a bright yellow swimsuit, turning up the heat and raising the temperature on social media.

In the video that was shared on Friday, Neha Sharma can be seen gracefully sitting in a bathtub, followed by a quick tour to the sauna, which also briefly featured her sister Aisha Sharma. While Neha opted for a yellow swimsuit, Aisha Sharma wore a red swimsuit. The Bad Newz actress captioned the post, “4 min cold plunge..followed by 15 min sauna..followed by 4 min cold plunge(if u still have the courage) #coldplungetherapy @aishasharma25 #gettingstrongereveryday #fitnessmotivation.”

Take a look:

Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha are widely talked about in the media due to their strong presence on social media, thanks to their gorgeous photo shoots and their hot public appearances. The duo’s outings at gyms and airports always attract attention from photographers and go viral online instantly. Meanwhile, Neha often makes news for her bold opinions about the film industry.

In a recent interaction with News18 Showsha, Neha made a big statement on how an actor is sometimes forced to play de-glam roles to be taken seriously. Known for her glamorous avatars on and off-screen, Neha too has sometimes been seen shunning the sheen and taking on parts that go against her image. “No offense to anyone but I feel that to be taken seriously in this industry, you need to de-glam yourself. If you look a certain way, they’ll call you a bad actor. I think it’s just a stereotype,” she said.

Speaking of looks, the Crook actor revealed that she lost out on many parts for looking ‘too pretty’. “I’ve met a few filmmakers who didn’t want to cast me in the first place saying that I’m too pretty for the part. One of them said, ‘You aren’t the girl we’re looking for.’ He didn’t even ask me to do a scene or read a line. What he told me was purely what he perceived of me. But eventually, I did get cast in that film. Maybe he changed his mind when he met me, which brought the situation in my favour. But these things should change a bit,” she said.

