Shaan Urges Strict Action in Sonu Nigam’s Selfie Scuffle Incident, Says He is ‘Appalled and Disgusted’

Musician Sonu Nigam was attacked by a man over selfies after his performance at an event in Mumbai on Monday night. During the scuffle, the singer’s bodyguard and a member of his team sustained injuries, and footage of the encounter is being widely criticized online. The accused is reportedly an MLA’s son named Swapnil Phaterpekar. Now, singer Shaan has called the incident that took place over a selfie ‘appalling’ and has requested the authorities to take appropriate action so that encounters like this do not take place in the future.

While sharing the statement of the Indian Singer’s Rights Association, Shaan expressed his “disgust” and shock that the incident took place in a secure city like Mumbai. Shaan urged authorities to take strict action against the perpetrator. “I am appalled and disgusted at what has happened .. and in Mumbai? A city that is known for its law and order, and safety. As a fellow artist, a fan, and part of the fraternity I expect some action to be taken by the Authorities against the miscreants responsible for this rowdy misconduct and violence,” he wrote.

Viral footage of the scuffle shows Sonu Nigam walking down the stage with some of his team members when a man pushes him from behind. The musician tumbles and that’s when his bodyguard intervenes to diffuse the situation. The bodyguard and another member of his team get pushed by the man again, and one of them can be seen taking a massive fall down the stage. The bodyguard and the team member who came to Nigam’s aide reportedly suffered injuries during the attack and were taken to the hospital later.

After the incident, Sonu Nigam lodged an official police complaint against the accused. According to ANI, the case has been registered under the IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) as per the singer’s complaint. During an interaction with the news agency, the musician explained that he filed the police complaint to display that such kind of unruly antics while asking for selfies and autographs will have serious consequences.

