Shabana Azmi On Why Zeenat Aman Is Loved On Social Media: ‘She Is Not Competing With A 24-year-old’

This year, veteran actors like Zeenat Aman and Saira Banu made their Instagram debut. In a recent interview with India Today, Shabana spoke of how being on social media ‘brings a certain visibility’ to senior actors. Throughout the year, Zeenat Aman has been treating her fans with her eloquent captions and nostalgic posts. Shabana Azmi also opened up on the reason Zeenat Aman is ‘being loved on social media’.

“People like Zeenat, who are being so loved on the social media, is because of what she is writing. It is not frivolous. She is not trying to compete with a 24-year-old. She is talking about the life she has lived and that is attractive. You are on social media, but you are not pandering to the world that is created on social media,” Shabana Azmi told India Today.

In the same interview, Shabana spoke of the importance of staying relevant in today’s time. She pointed out that people have short memories, and younger generations may not remember the actors they once admired. “To remain relevant and visible is extremely important because you cannot bask in the glory of the past. You have to be doing something today, not necessarily a film, but something that brings a certain visibility. But, I don’t believe that, for the sake of visibility, you need to do things; your work needs to be of some significance. I am not a huge advocate of being on social media just for the sake of visibility, but if it comes organically, then why not? I do it to the point that is not beyond some credibility. Obviously, when my films are being released, I post something, but I don’t go overboard with it,” she said.

Karan Johar’s comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Dharmendra and Shabana, was released on July 28 and has been performing well at the box office. The on-screen kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana has been a topic of interest and discussion.