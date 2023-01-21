শনিবার , ২১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৭ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Have A Kiss Scene In Pathaan? SRK Says ‘Kick Karne…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
pathaan song besharam rang


Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 17:21 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan will not kiss but kick in Pathaan. The film is slated to release next week.

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share steamy chemistry in the song Besharam Rang from their upcoming release Pathaan. The actors set the screen on fire with their moves in the song. However, Shah Rukh has clarified there will be no kiss scenes in the film. The actor had to clarify this after a fan asked him about it during his latest Ask SRK session.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask Me Anything session in which he spoke about all things Pathaan. During the session, a fan reached out to Shah Rukh and asked, “Pathan kise kiss krega? @iamsrk #AsKSRK.” Shah Rukh replied, “#Pathaan Kiss karne nahi….Kick karne aaya hai….”

The trailer has already revealed that Shah Rukh will be seen performing numerous high-octane action scenes. He has a few scenes in which he will be clashing with John Abraham. In a few scenes, Deepika Padukone will also be seen performing stunt scenes.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first out-and-out action film in his 32-year career. Shah Rukh, in a recently released video by YRF, revealed he always wanted to do an action movie but he ended up becoming the King of Romance instead. “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is it’s my dream come true,” he said.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. Pathaan is set to release on Jan. 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also features a cameo by Salman Khan, connecting it with his Tiger series.

Entertainment Bureau

