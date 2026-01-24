Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 17:04 IST

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that his upcoming film will release on Christmas 2026. He also shared new thrilling visuals from the film, raising fans’ excitement.

Shah Rukh Khan finally announces that his upcoming film King will release on December 24, 2026

The end of 2026 has officially been marked by Shah Rukh Khan starrer KING, with the film set to release on Christmas, 24th December 2026. The timing sets up KING as a film that will wrap up this year on a high and start 2027 with a bang. The announcement, made by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, comes on the eve of the 3-year anniversary of Pathaan, adding to the excitement around the reunion of the blockbuster duo.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King Release Date Announced

Along with the release date, the makers have offered fans a deeper look into the world of KING that showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a bold, fierce new avatar set against stunning landscapes and striking frames. The powerful imagery and strong visual language have further fuelled fan excitement, as the King is now ready to roar at the end of the year in just 11 months from now.

The new teaser opens with Shah Rukh Khan standing amid snow-clad mountains, roaring at the top of his lungs, his white shirt drenched in blood. The scene then shifts to him breaking through the glass ceiling of a structure, looking intense. Sharing the announcement, SRK wrote in the caption, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement.”

Needless to say, fans were thrilled. While one fan wrote, “Blockbuster KING,” another one commented, “OMG 2026 gonna be King’s Year.”

King was officially announced in November last year. The electrifying title reveal, dropped on 2nd November to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, introduced his silver-haired, action-driven look, an SRK-special theme song, and a striking dialogue delivered by SRK “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon”, setting off a frenzy across media platforms. With the date reveal, the anticipation for the film continues to soar.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. As per reports, King sees SRK as a seasoned assassin operating within the dark underworld, while Suhana plays his protégé, training for dangerous missions. The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.

