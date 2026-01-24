শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৫১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘I Thought He Actually Put On Weight’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Fat Suit BTS Leaves Fans Stunned | WATCH | Bollywood News Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News Explained: What led ICC to remove Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup | Cricket News Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’ | Bollywood News ছোট ভাই কোকোর কবর জিয়ারত করলেন তারেক রহমান Bangladesh out of T20 World Cup: Why Scotland are chosen as replacement | Cricket News Bangladesh out of T20 World Cup: Why Scotland are chosen as replacement | Cricket News Adnaan Shaikh And Rapper Yung Sammy Confirm Entry In Upcoming Reality Show The 50 | Watch | Television News Heroic Australian Open farewell for Stan Wawrinka in loss to Taylor Fritz | Tennis News মালয়েশিয়ায় ময়লা ফেলা-বিরোধী আইনে দুই অভিযুক্তর একজন বাংলাদেশি
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that his upcoming film will release on Christmas 2026. He also shared new thrilling visuals from the film, raising fans’ excitement.

font

Shah Rukh Khan finally announces that his upcoming film King will release on December 24, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan finally announces that his upcoming film King will release on December 24, 2026

The end of 2026 has officially been marked by Shah Rukh Khan starrer KING, with the film set to release on Christmas, 24th December 2026. The timing sets up KING as a film that will wrap up this year on a high and start 2027 with a bang. The announcement, made by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, comes on the eve of the 3-year anniversary of Pathaan, adding to the excitement around the reunion of the blockbuster duo.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King Release Date Announced

Along with the release date, the makers have offered fans a deeper look into the world of KING that showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a bold, fierce new avatar set against stunning landscapes and striking frames. The powerful imagery and strong visual language have further fuelled fan excitement, as the King is now ready to roar at the end of the year in just 11 months from now.

The new teaser opens with Shah Rukh Khan standing amid snow-clad mountains, roaring at the top of his lungs, his white shirt drenched in blood. The scene then shifts to him breaking through the glass ceiling of a structure, looking intense. Sharing the announcement, SRK wrote in the caption, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement.”

Needless to say, fans were thrilled. While one fan wrote, “Blockbuster KING,” another one commented, “OMG 2026 gonna be King’s Year.”

King was officially announced in November last year. The electrifying title reveal, dropped on 2nd November to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, introduced his silver-haired, action-driven look, an SRK-special theme song, and a striking dialogue delivered by SRK “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon”, setting off a frenzy across media platforms. With the date reveal, the anticipation for the film continues to soar.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. As per reports, King sees SRK as a seasoned assassin operating within the dark underworld, while Suhana plays his protégé, training for dangerous missions. The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.

First Published:

January 24, 2026, 17:04 IST

News movies bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘I Thought He Actually Put On Weight’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Fat Suit BTS Leaves Fans Stunned | WATCH | Bollywood News

‘I Thought He Actually Put On Weight’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Fat Suit BTS Leaves Fans Stunned | WATCH | Bollywood News

Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News

Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News

ছোট ভাই কোকোর কবর জিয়ারত করলেন তারেক রহমান

ছোট ভাই কোকোর কবর জিয়ারত করলেন তারেক রহমান

Adnaan Shaikh And Rapper Yung Sammy Confirm Entry In Upcoming Reality Show The 50 | Watch | Television News

Adnaan Shaikh And Rapper Yung Sammy Confirm Entry In Upcoming Reality Show The 50 | Watch | Television News

মালয়েশিয়ায় ময়লা ফেলা-বিরোধী আইনে দুই অভিযুক্তর একজন বাংলাদেশি

মালয়েশিয়ায় ময়লা ফেলা-বিরোধী আইনে দুই অভিযুক্তর একজন বাংলাদেশি

This Rajinikanth Film Features Actors Who Are No More

This Rajinikanth Film Features Actors Who Are No More

খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
সরকারি কাজে বাঁধা জুলাই যুদ্ধা তারেকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
সরকারি কাজে বাঁধা জুলাই যুদ্ধা তারেকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST