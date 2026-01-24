Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date; Sapna Choudhary Opens Up On Joining The 50 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 21:54 IST

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his upcoming film will release on Christmas 2026. In other news, Sapna Choudhary is set to join The 50.

Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date; Sapna Choudhary Opens Up On Joining The 50

The end of 2026 has officially been marked by Shah Rukh Khan starrer KING, with the film set to release on Christmas, 24th December 2026. The timing sets up KING as a film that will wrap up this year on a high and start 2027 with a bang. The announcement, made by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, comes on the eve of the 3-year anniversary of Pathaan, adding to the excitement around the reunion of the blockbuster duo.

Singer-performer Sapna Choudhary is set to enter the upcoming reality competition The 50 as one of its players. Ahead of entering the show, she said that she will always remain true to herself sans masks and drama. Speaking about entering The 50, Sapna said: “Main sirf performer aur singer nahi hoon, main apni mitti se aayi ek awaaz hoon. Stage par ho ya The 50 ka house, main hamesha apne andaaz mein hi rahungi bina mask, bina drama. Jo hoon, wahi dikhega.”

Actor and filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was remanded to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra court on Saturday in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. The development sparked widespread attention after visuals of KRK being escorted out of the court by Mumbai Police went viral across social media platforms. In the viral video, KRK is seen being led out of the court premises under tight police security, with his face completely covered using a black cloth. Two police personnel hold him by the arms as he walks past members of the media and onlookers stationed outside the court. The visuals, shot amid heightened security, quickly spread online, triggering intense public curiosity around the case.

Amid reports that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are all set to marry, a new video has surfaced on social media, which has left netizens guessing if the two stars have already tied the knot. While some believe that the wedding must have happened secretly, let’s find the truth behind the viral video. The viral video shows Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting married in a traditional South Indian ceremony. In the clip, superstars Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan and Ajith Kumar can also be seen. However, a closer look at the video reveals that it is not real and is rather AI-generated.

Border 2 fever has taken over the country. Released in theatres on Friday, January 23, the war drama, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, has been receiving overwhelmingly positive response from the moviegoers. In one clip from Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh, a group of youngsters were seen going to the theatre in their area in cars and tractors, all of them had a tricolour hoisted. A group of three men on a tractor was also seen carrying a poster of Border 2. Towards the end of the clip, they were seen parking their vehicles at a designated place and then entering the cinema hall to watch Anurag Singh-directed movie on the big screen.

