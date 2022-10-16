রবিবার , ১৬ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৩১শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Attend AbRam and Taimur’s Taekwondo Match

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৬, ২০২২ ৫:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan gauri khan suhana abram saif ali khan kareena kapoor


It is a starry Sunday courtesy of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s families. On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan were seen making their way to the Taekwondo training academy in Mumbai to show their support to AbRam during his Taekwondo match. Soon after, Saif Ali Khan made his way to the venue with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor in tow.

In videos and pictures from the Taekwondo training academy, it was revealed that Shah Rukh made his way to the venue with a massive umbrella keeping him away from the cameras. Aryan followed SRK’s lead and made his way to the venue without paying attention to the cameras. Meanwhile, Gauri and Suhana gave quick smiles to the paparazzi before they made their way inside. For the day out, Gauri and Suhana were seen twinning in white, wearing a white shirt and a T-shirt, respectively, with blue denim.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena waved at the cameras before they made their way to the match. Kareena was spotted at the Mumbai airport a few hours before the match, returning from London. Kareena managed to find time to change into a different outfit before making her way to the match. Meanwhile, Taimur looked adorable in his Taekwondo uniform.

See the videos here:

Shah Rukh, Saif and Kareena have been busy with their respective movies. While Shah Rukh has three big films in the pipeline — his comeback film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee, Kareena is busy shooting for her untitled film with Hansal Mehta. She was shooting for the film in London. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha and will be seen in Adipurush.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

