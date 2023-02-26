রবিবার , ২৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৩ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Goes Numb While Recalling His Last Meeting With Yash Chopra

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৬, ২০২৩ ৮:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan yash chopra


Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 19:12 IST

Shah Rukh Khan recalls last meeting with legendary film-maker Yash Chopra.

Shah Rukh Khan recalls last meeting with legendary film-maker Yash Chopra.

Shah Rukh Khan recalled the last time he met Yash Chopra in the Netflix docu-series The Romantics.

The Romantics, a docu-series based on the legacy of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra’s films, has taken us down a path of nostalgia. Several actors and industry personalities opened up about the influence Yash Chopra had on them, including Shah Rukh Khan. The actor opened up about his time with Yash with a big smile but couldn’t hide his sadness while talking about Yash Chopra’s final few days and his death. The actor starred in Yash’s final film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Speaking about his last shot for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, King Khan recalled, “He(Yash Chopra) became very emotional after the last shot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Then he started crying. He said this could be our last shot. I was like why last shot? Then he said, No there’s no more shots left of you.”

Shah Rukh Khan continued reminiscing about his last meeting with Yash Chopra. He revealed that the meeting took place at a function that they were attending. “I went to hug Yash Ji and he was shivering. He had a fever. He told me mujhe bukhaar ho raha hai. I had come from a shoot to attend a function. I had my dinner and everything. And the next evening we lost him,” he said.

The episode then featured a byte from one of the YRF staff members who said, “I told Shah Rukh that I lost my father. Unhone kaha aap akele nahi hai. Maine bhi apna pita khoya hai. So he also looked at him like his father figure.” A silent Shah Rukh sat at the edge of his seat while the voice over played.

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra had collaborated for iconic films like Veer Zaara, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Darr and the very last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan that also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm OBAIDUL KADER
বিএনপি ও জোটের মধ্যে ভাঙনের ‍সুর: ওবায়দুল কাদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 1247517325876635
চুয়াডাঙ্গা হেরোইন ব্যবসায়ীর যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 503618385083093
আনোয়ারায় যুবলীগের শান্তি সমাবেশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm NEWS 11
‘যুদ্ধ বন্ধ হলে বাংলাদেশে লোডশেডিং থাকবে না’
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1634949931 photo

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announces retirement | Cricket News

 satyajit

Best Classic Movies by an Incredible Storyteller

 wm Gulshan Fakrul

বিএনপির নির্বাহী সদস্যদের সঙ্গে বৈঠক মঙ্গলবার থেকে

 Gargi Review: Sai Pallavi Delivers Powerful Performance in Emotional Courtroom Drama on Sexual Assault

Gargi Review: Sai Pallavi Delivers Powerful Performance in Emotional Courtroom Drama on Sexual Assault

 online press unity Logo Converted copy

নিউজপোর্টাল বন্ধ করাটা আত্মঘাতি হবে : প্রেস ইউনিটি

 20220524 162137 scaled

বঙ্গোপসাগরে অনুষ্ঠিত হচ্ছে বাংলাদেশ ও ভারতীয় নৌবাহিনীর যৌথ সমন্বিত টহল ও মহড়া ‘বঙ্গোপসাগর’ 

 Law

বেনাপোলে ট্রান্সপোর্ট কর্মচারীকে অপহরণের অভিযোগে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm DU Politics 25 Dcember 2022

ছাত্রলীগে নতুন নেতৃত্ব, ফের চাঙ্গা ঢাবির রাজনীতি

 wordle 7

ইন্টারনেট দাপিয়ে বেড়াচ্ছে জনপ্রিয় গেম Wordle, জেনে নিন এর খুঁটিনাটি

 sam

Samsung Smartphones 2022: কয়েক মাসের মধ্যে বাজারে আসছে Samsung-এর এই দারুন ফোনগুলি, থাকবে সস্তার মডেলও