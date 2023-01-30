Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Amid Pathaan Success; Athiya Shetty Drops Mehendi Pics With KL Rahul

Amid Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh Khan greeted a sea of fans on Sunday who gathered outside his residence Mannat. In the pictures that surfaced online, King Khan was seen waving at fans with a broad smile on his face. He sported a black tee and paired it with jeans of the same colour. The actor also added a band on his forehead and looked dapper as always. He also treated fans with his iconic SRK pose. Released on January 25, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office.

Days after Athiya Shetty tied the knot with her cricketer beau KL Rahul, the actress took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. In the first picture, KL Rahul was seen pulling Athiya’s cheeks. In the second click, the actress was seen dancing with her father, actor Suniel Shetty. In one of the photos, Athiya was seen posing with her girl gang which also included Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala residence.

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a video of audiences dancing and cheering while watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in a theatre. The actress took to Twitter and retweeted a post made by another user, who had analysed why Pathaan emerged as a box office success. Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote: “Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans… And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat (Indian flag emoticon) in the whole world.”

Television actor Ankit Gupta opened up about the shocking casting couch experience. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss 16 fame talked about the same and recalled what happened when he was asked to ‘compromise’. Ankit also revealed how he was told that several big celebrities have been launched in the showbiz industry in the same way. “Yaha to compromise karna padta hai. A lot of people, who wanted me to compromise, used to say ‘See Ankit aise toh kaam milta nahi hai industry mein. We have launched several people’. They used to take names of biggies, stating that the celebs were launched by him,” Ankit said.

Farah Khan attended Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda’s funeral on Sunday in Mumbai. The filmmaker and choreographer was snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the Municipal Christian Cemetery, Oshiwara, Mumbai. In the video that surfaced online, Farah was seen hugging and consoling Rakhi Sawant. Farah also sat with Rakhi for a few minutes and held her hand before paying her tribute to Jaya Bheda. Besides Farah Khan, Rashami Desai also attended Rakhi Sawant’s mother’s funeral. Rakhi Sawant’s mother passed away on Saturday night after battling cancer.

