Shah Rukh Khan Hosts Special Pathaan Screening For Suhana, Aryan at YRF; Pics Go Viral

A special screening of Pathaan took place on Monday at the Yash Raj Films’ office in Mumbai and Shah Rukh Khan’s family was invited. In pictures, originally shared by ETimes and reposted by several fan accounts, the superstar was seen on Monday evening with his family outside the YRF office with Suhana and Aryan by his side. Reports suggest that AbRam Khan, Gauri Khan, and her mother Savita Chhibber were also present for the screening.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Kahn were spotted twinning in white. In a rare moment, Aryan was seen sporting a big contagious smile. Meanwhile, Suhana was seen wearing a pair of sweatpants with a matching jacket. SRK’s team is yet to release official pictures from the screening.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after four years. Earlier when speaking about ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh shared he was wanting to do an action film for a long time.

He said, “Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak, injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao (make an action film)’. So, they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge (You will get tired)’. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. John will be seen playing the role of a terrorist who plans to launch a brutal attack on the country. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of an officer who steps in to stop John from executing his evil plans.

The actor has been going all out to promote the film. He was recently in Dubai where he watched the trailer of the film screen on Burj Khalifa and joined his fans to celebrate the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here