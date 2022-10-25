মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৯ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper in Black as He Attends Diwali Bash; Nayanthara-Vignesh Wish Fans on Diwali With Their Twins

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৫, ২০২২ ১:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan nayanthara vignesh


Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan and Gauri Khan were recently clicked at Red Chillies Office on the evening of Diwali. The Khan family was also accompanied by Pooja Dadlani. Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page to share a video of King Khan entering the office premise with his family. In the video, SRK can be seen looking dapper in a black kurta as he steps out of his car. Later, his youngest son AbRam comes out of the car and holds his hand as they walk towards the office.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Oh-So-Hot in Black as He Reaches Red Chillies Office With Gauri Khan, AbRam

Nayanthara and Vignesh, who welcomed their twins through surrogacy a couple of months after their wedding, took to social media to wish their fans the festival of lights. They were also seen carrying their twin boys as they conveyed their Diwali wishes.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wish Fans On Diwali Along With Their Twins, See Adorable Family Pics

BTS member Kim Seokjin is going to perform his new song with Coldplay at the British band’s live concert in Argentina. On October 24, the Epiphany singer was seen at the airport in Seoul as he departed overseas for his performance at the Coldplay concert.

Also Read: BTS: Jin Leaves for Argentina to Perform with Coldplay, Jungkook Flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup

It’s Diwali time! While the nation is celebrating the festival of lights and joy, Bollywood is no different. Our favourite actors have been busy attending various Diwali parties. After Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Anand Pandit, film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra organised a Diwali bash at his place and needless to say, it was a star-studded event. Among others, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan also graced the mega bash.

Also Read: SRK Covers His Car With Black Curtains As He Attends Amritpal Singh’s Diwali Bash, Aryan Khan Snapped

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts became friends before Roberts’ guest appearance on Season 2 of F.R.I.E.N..D.S. and went on to date for six months before breaking up in April 1996. In an excerpt from his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he revealed he broke up with the ‘beautiful and brilliant’ Roberts due to his own struggles with addiction and not feeling ‘enough’ for her.

Also Read: FRIENDS Fame Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Broke Up With the ‘Beautiful, Brilliant’ Julia Roberts

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1666644900 photo
T20 World Cup: De Kock blitz in vain as rain rescues Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
arth1600
আর্থরাইটিস কাবু করে ফেলেছে? বাতের বেদনা কমাতে ম্যাজিকের মত কাজ করবে এই উপাদান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shah rukh khan nayanthara vignesh
Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper in Black as He Attends Diwali Bash; Nayanthara-Vignesh Wish Fans on Diwali With Their Twins
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Bam jote Edit
জ্বালানি উপদেষ্টার পদত্যাগ চায় বাম জোট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
fas finance

ফাস ফাইন্যান্সের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 image 472035 1633273731

ধারাবাহিকভাবে কমছে রেমিটেন্স

 received 2754261311458008

আনোয়ারা’র জুঁইদন্ডী ইউনিয়নের শিক্ষার্থীদের বিনামূল্যে রক্তের গ্রুপ নির্ণয় ক্যাম্প অনুষ্ঠিত

 us al protest 00

প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে হত্যার হুমকির প্রতিবাদে নিউ ইয়র্কে আ. লীগের বিক্ষোভ সমাবেশ

 prothomalo bangla 2021 06 f33d1e61 10b7 4cdf 9a98 0b09c52161f1 IMG 20210620 WA0035 1

পদ্মা সেতুতে রেলপথের স্ল্যাব বসানো শেষ

 1627283897 news18 logo

Here are Some Tips for Flawless Makeup that You Need to Know

 1625485911 golu

Roles that Shaped Mirzapur Actress Career

 640562 sng

Samsung-এর ফোন লঞ্চের দিন OnePlus-এর ফোল্ডেবেল ফোনের লঞ্চ, টাইমিং নিয়ে বিতর্ক !

 IMG 20220311 WA0000

দ্রুত আগুন নেভালেও হারিয়েছি সহকর্মী হাদিসুর কে

 Realme Nazro 50

Realme Narzo 50 5G India launch today: Expected price, specifications