রবিবার , ৬ নভেম্বর ২০২২
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara’s Jawan Faces Plagiarism Accusations: Report

jawan


Shah Rukh Khan has an exciting lineup of films for 2023. He will be making his comeback on the big screen in January with Pathaan, which will be followed by Jawan and Dunki. For Jawan, the actor has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time. However, now it seems that the film has landed in legal trouble. If recent reports are to be believed, a Tamil producer named Manickam Narayanan filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) accusing the makers of Jawan of plagiarism.

The producer claimed that SRK’s film is a copy of Vijayakanth’s 2006 film Perarasu. Times of India reported that the TFPC will investigate the complaint after November 7, 2022. Manickam Narayanan reportedly owns the rights to the story.

Shah Rukh Khan will apparently play a double role in the film Jawan. In Perarasu, Vijayakanth, too, plays a dual role. Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. Deepika Padukone is said to make a cameo in the film as well. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big films in his pipeline – Pathaan and Dunki. In Pathaan, he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, whereas in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for an action sequence.

