মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১০ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To Mohanlal Dancing On Zinda Banda, Says ‘Wish I Had Done It Half…’

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to viral dance video of Mohanlal

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to viral dance video of Mohanlal

Superstar Mohanlal set the stage on fire with his dance performance to Zinda Banda at an award show in Kochi. The video has gone viral

Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday reacted to the viral video of Mohanlal dancing to the song Zinda Banda from Jawan. He shared the song video on his X handle and also penned a long note for Mohanlal. Shah Rukh Khan thanked him. Mohanlal’s dancing video has been grabbing attention since morning.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!!” Superstar Mohanlal set the stage on fire with his dance performance to Zinda Banda at an award show in Kochi. In one of the video, the actor was seen wearing a cheetah-printed shirt with a brown leather jacket and pants. He flaunted his energetic moves on stage.

Take a look here:

He also performed on Rajinikanth’s song Hukum from Jailer. Zinda Banda was written by Irshad Kamil, the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jawan narrates the gripping tale of a prison warden who teams up with inmates to expose corruption and injustice through daring crimes, leading to an unexpected reunion. In the film, SRK portrayed dual roles as Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando, and Azad, the jailer of a women’s prison who is also Vikram’s son. Apart from SRK, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Joining them are acclaimed actors Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and many more.

On the work front, Mohanlal will also be seen in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming directorial L2E: Empuraan. Helmed by Prithviraj, the film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film ‘Lucifer’. A poster of the film features Mohanlal with his back to the camera, with a gun in his hand and facing a helicopter. The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut, Lucifer, was officially announced in August 2022. L2E: Empuraan will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. He has not announced his next till now.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More





