বুধবার , ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১২ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shah Rukh Khan Wants Fans To Watch Dunki Because ‘Isme Bahut Khubsurat Baatein Hain’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩ ৭:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Published By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 10:00 IST

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The megastar recently travelled to Dubai for Dunki’s promotional event. The film will release on Thursday.

With only a few days until the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film across the globe. The megastar recently travelled to Dubai for a promotional event organised in the popular Global Village. It was quite an entertaining night, with Shah Rukh Khan dancing to some of his hit songs and interacting with a huge crowd as he urged everyone to watch the upcoming film.

At the event, talking about his film Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan stated, “Maine Dunki banayi hai aapke liye. Magar mein chahunga aap aapne maa baap ko lekar jaiye iss film mein, aapne bachho ko lekar jaye, gharwalo ko lekar jaye. Issme bahut khubsurat baatein hain (I have made Dunki for you and I want you to take your parents, kids and family to watch the film. It has some beautiful thoughts) I know a lot of you people have left your homes and have made Dubai your second home. From India, Bangladesh, the rest of the subcontinent…so many of you are here, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Aap Ghar se door hai lekin aapne ye ghar apnaya hai. Aur aapko kitna pyaar hai aapne ghar se aur waha jaane ki kitni iccha hai (You have made a home away from home and I know how much you want to be back). So this whole film talks about, home is where the heart is.”

Dunki is a comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it is produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film boasts a talented cast featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others. The film takes its title from the term “donkey flights,” which refers to an illegal immigration strategy used by migrants to enter nations such as Canada and the United Kingdom. It’s considered a common practice in states like Punjab. Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of the year, following Jawan and Pathan, both of which were huge successes.

Advance bookings for Dunki started on December 16. According to Sacnilk.com, about 1,44,186 tickets have already been sold for 6394 shows on the film’s opening day on December 21. This validates the day-one collection in India of at least 4.45 crore. Meanwhile, Dunki will be competing at the box office with Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

