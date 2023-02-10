শুক্রবার , ১০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৭শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shah Rukh Khan Wears a Blue Wrist Watch and Its Cost Will Surely Blow Your Mind

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১০, ২০২৩ ১১:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
srk 14


Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 10:24 IST

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Pathaan (Photos: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Pathaan (Photos: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan has also been making headlines due to his smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback on the big screen with a bang. Released on January 25, Pathaan is breaking records at the box office. However, amidst the film’s massive success, the actor is now setting the internet on fire for a unique reason. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with Deepika Padukone for a skincare video for her brand. The actor was seen sporting a white t-shirt but do you know what caught everyone’s attention? His stylish blue wristwatch. Why? There’s a reason behind it.

As quoted by Diet Sabya, SRK reportedly wore Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Blue Ceramic wristwatch. What is unique about the watch, you may ask? According to the screenshot posted by Diet Sabya, the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch is valued at an astounding Rs. 4.98 crores. Yes, you read that right!

srk watch
The price of Shah Rukh Khan’s watch will blow your mind.

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan, the plot of the film features Shah Rukh Khan as an exiled RAW agent who sets on a mission to fight against a private terrorist organization Outfit X, run by John Abraham, as they plan to launch a heinous attack on India. The film also sees Salman Khan for a significant portion of the film, returning to his function as a RAW agent from the Ek Tha Tiger series. In less than 15 days since its release, Pathaan is now inching close to Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of the comedy-thriller Jawan in June of this year which will be Tamil director Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The film stars Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in significant parts. In addition, SRK will also be seen in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The film will mark SRK’s first collaboration with Hirani and will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Tuilip 1 CTG 9 February 2023
প্রদর্শনীর আগেই ঝরে পড়ছে টিউলিপ, বাগান নিয়ে সংশয়
বাংলাদেশ
1676006084 photo
Ravindra Jadeja applied pain-relief cream on finger, Team India tells match referee | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Sad Couple
খালি পেট না ভরা পেট, কোন সময় মিলন করলে শরীরের জন্য ভাল? জানুন – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
srk 14
Shah Rukh Khan Wears a Blue Wrist Watch and Its Cost Will Surely Blow Your Mind
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1626802084 photo

Indian wrestler Aman is new cadet world champion | More sports News

 pjimage 5

Tarun Tahiliani Wows With 78 Showstoppers

 karan mehra with his son kavish mehra

’75 Days Since I Saw You Last’

 smart tv

বাজেট স্মার্ট টিভির পরিকল্পনা? কেনার আগে এই বিষয়গুলো মাথায় রাখা দরকার – News18 Bangla

 wm pak supreeme court

পাকিস্তানে সাংবিধানিক সংকট কোথায়?

 25 5

কক্সবাজারে দুই খুনের ঘটনায় আটক ২ – Corporate Sangbad

 When Sanjay Dutt Shared About His Past Life, Claimed He Was a King Of Ashoka Dynasty

When Sanjay Dutt Shared About His Past Life, Claimed He Was a King Of Ashoka Dynasty

 wm ukraine1

ইউক্রেনে অস্ত্র পাঠানোর ঘোষণা বাল্টিক দেশগুলোর

 wm amir jkagjc dchc swr dsol

‘বাংলাদেশ এখন রাষ্ট্র নেই, রাজ্য হয়ে গেছে’

 solar storm 1

Solar Storm : সৌরঝড় তুমুল গতিতে ধেয়ে আসছে! GPS, ফোন, টিভির সিগন্যালে বড় সমস্যা হতে পারে আজ…