শুক্রবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩
Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Republic Day in Pathaan Style; Shetty Family Refutes Reports of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Receiving Expensive Gifts

shah rukh khan kl rahul athiya shetty


Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 22:16 IST

SRK's Pathaan style Republic Day greetings; Shetty family denies reports of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty receiving expensive gifts.

SRK's Pathaan style Republic Day greetings; Shetty family denies reports of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty receiving expensive gifts.

Shah Rukh Khan extended Republic Day wishes in Pathaan style; Reports of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty receiving expensive gifts are baseless, says the Shetty family.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Shah Rukh Khan sent a special message to his fans in Pathaan style. Shah Rukh Khan has established his supremacy with this massive release. The film has already broken the opening day collection record of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ (Rs 50 crore) and Yash’s ‘KGF: 2’ Hindi (Rs 52 crore).

For more: Shah Rukh Khan Sends Republic Day Greetings To Fans In Pathaan Style, Says ‘Desh Ke Liye…’

AR Rahman, who is a two-time Oscar winner and also a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has spoken about why Naatu Naatu has been drawing a lot of attention in the West. He also revealed that there was a time when MM Keeravani, who is now a Golden Globe winner, was contemplating retirement.

For more: RRR Composer & Oscar Nominee MM Keeravani Wanted to ‘Quit’ in 2015; AR Rahman Says ‘The Irony…’

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth sparked romance rumours a few months ago. Although none of the actors have broken their silence on the rumours, they seem to have made their first public appearance together. The rumoured couple attended Telugu star Sharwanand’s engagement together, and happily posed for pictures.

For more: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Make Public Appearance Together at Sharwanand’s Engagement, See Pics

Anupam Kher, whose film The Kashmir Files couldn’t make it to the Oscars nominations despite being into the lists of 301 films eligible for it, has expressed his joy over Naatu Naatu being selected as well as shed light on The Kashmir Files being evicted from the glorious race.

For more: Anupam Kher Takes Dig at Oscars After The Kashmir Files Fails to Get Nomination, Says ‘If Now RRR…’

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding generated a lot of buzz last weekend. What is now raising eyeballs are the reported expensive gifts the couple has received from their family members, relatives and close friends. Reports say that Athiya’s father, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, gifted his daughter a fancy apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore. However, when News18 reached out to the family for confirmation, they called the reports ‘baseless’

For more: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Family Denies Reports of Rs 50-Crore Flat, Expensive Cars as Gifts

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

