Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur Gets Engaged, To Tie The Knot in March

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s former wife Dalljiet Kaur has found love once again. The actress is now engaged to UK-based Nikhil Patel, who works with a finance company. The two exchanged rings on January 3 in Nepal and will tie the knot in March this year. After her wedding with Nikhil, Dalljiet will move to London with her son Jaydon.

Sharing details about her wedding, Dalljiet told E-times, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”

Dalljiet also clarified that even though she and Jaydon will move to London, she will bring her son to India to meet his father, Shalin Bhanot. “Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon,” she added.

The Kulvaddhu actress also revealed how she and Nikhil met in Dubai at a common friend’s party and connected with each other due to their love for children. “I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us,” she shared.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Shalin Bhanot. The two tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016. Shalin was accused of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even attempt to murder Dalljeet. However, as reported by India Forums, after a long battle, the Bombay High Court had given a clean chit to Shalin and had lifted all charges that were put against him.

