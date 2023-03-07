মঙ্গলবার , ৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২২শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sharmila Tagore On Her Unplanned Trip With Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

মার্চ ৭, ২০২৩
untitled design 5 3


The 78-year-old is currently on a promotional spree for her latest film Gulmohar.

The 78-year-old is currently on a promotional spree for her latest film Gulmohar.

Sharmila Tagore revealed that she was so smitten by her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi that once she took an irrational decision just to spend some more time with him.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore needs no introduction. From being one of the most successful stars back in her time to painting the town red with the love of her life, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore always had something interesting to offer. The 78-year-old is currently on a promotional spree for her latest film Gulmohar.

In a recent video shared by Disney+Hotstar, the actress spilled the beans on a variety of topics. From her passions to alternate career options and the craziest thing she has done for love, Sharmila Tagore spoke about a lot of things. Her granddaughter and actress Sara Ali Khan was also present during the interaction.

Recalling the crazy incident, Sharmila Tagore revealed that she was so smitten by her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi that once she took an irrational decision just to spend some more time with him. Elaborating on the same, the actress remembered the time she was shooting at Panvel many years ago. Owing to a technical glitch, the film team had to wrap up the schedule early.

At that time, Mansoor Pataudi was flying to Danta. Although Sharmila’s initial thought was to bid him goodbye, her love for the cricketer made her change the decision. The actress drove to Mansoor in an Ambassador car quite frantically, to reach on time before the cricketer’s departure. Upon her arrival, Mansoor invited her to fly with him to Dante. In the spur of the moment, Sharmila agreed to take the impromptu trip offer.

“There was no toothbrush, toothpaste, there were no clothes, no make-up, nothing and I just boarded the flight to Danta and I had a blast. And I wore Tiger’s shorts, somebody’s shirt and we had so much fun,” said Sharmila, recounting the good old days.

Sara Ali Khan seemed amused by Sharmila Tagore’s story. When she was asked the same question, the Kedarnath actress said, “I think I am so busy with the crazy and stupid, that I don’t really reach the love part, and I think that is the actual truth and is really sad.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharmila Tagore’s latest film Gulmohar has been widely appreciated by fans and critics alike. The film, helmed by Rahul V. Chittella is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand will next be seen in the film Gaslight, alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

