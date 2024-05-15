Sharmin Segal Drops BTS Pics Featuring Heeramandi Co-stars Amid Trolling, Skips Pic With Richa Chadha

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal has shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’. The actress, who has been receiving immense backlash for her “expressionless” performance in the period drama, penned a heartwarming post for her co-stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Farida Jalal among others, and thanked them for being “so supportive and kind”.

However, Sharmin turned off her comment section on the post. What also grabbed our attention was that the actress didn’t post any pic with Richa Chadha, who played the role of Lajjo in the show, despite sharing a number of scenes with her.

Sharing the pics, Sharmin wrote, “Heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love you all!”

Interestingly, Richa roasted Sharmin in a recent fun interview with IMDb when the latter claimed to be a great chef. When Sharmin revealed that she’s a great cook, Richa laughed and said, “What?” To which, Sharmin added that the salad she ate in the morning was prepared by her. However, Richa continued to pull her leg and asked if she cut vegetables and did slow claps for her Heeramandi co-star. Sharmin said, “I cook very well. I make proper Christmas lunches.” Richa then quipped, “I don’t think you and I should sit next to each other.”

Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ has sparked a debate about nepotism, courtesy of his niece Sharmin’s casting. Sharmin, the daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal, plays the role of Alamzeb in the show.

While Manisha, Sonakshi and Aditi have been getting much love and appreciation for their solid performances, Sharmin has been receiving a volley of criticism for “holding the same expression” throughout the show. A section of the internet claims that “nepotism got her this role”. Following the constant negativity that she’s been getting on social media, Sharmin has turned off comments on her Instagram account.

Sharmin made her acting debut with Bhansali’s production ‘Malaal’ in 2019. The film co-starred Meezan Jafri. Having closely worked with Bhansali as an assistant director on projects like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sharmin went on to star in the horror comedy ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’.