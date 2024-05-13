সোমবার , ১৩ মে ২০২৪ | ৩০শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sharmin Segal Makes First Appearance Since Heeramandi Backlash, Attends Show’s Success Bash | Video

মে ১৩, ২০২৪ ৮:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sharmin 2024 05 1b3f2c08c943cdbb0294a6b0f51ca049


Sharmin plays Alamzeb in the show. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sharmin plays Alamzeb in the show. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sharmin Segal, who plays Alamzeb in the show, attended the bash in a baby blue traditional attire.

Sharmin Segal recently made her first appearance since the backlash she has been receiving for her performance in Heeramandi. She attended the show’s success bash in Mumbai and joined Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the cast of the show to celebrate.

Sharmin arrived for the success bash in a baby blue sharara set with silver detailing. She left her openly flowing in waves, framing her face perfectly. This marked her first public appearance she received heavy backlash for her acting in the show. Watch here:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi was released on Netflix earlier this month. It soon became a talking point among audiences for its historical inaccuracies and casting choices. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his niece, Sharmin Segal, who essays the role of Alamzeb in the series, especially bore the brunt of heavy critique by the viewers.

Sharmin was recently asked if Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave her any leeway as she is his niece. Sharmin told The Indian Express, “Ulta, I don’t get any leeways. He loves me a lot, I’m not going to deny that. There are days when he’ll look at me like ‘Sharmin, his niece’ when I’m just sitting. When I look at him on a set, I don’t look at him as my uncle. I look at him as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and that’s the respect he has earned throughout his life. I can’t take that away just because I’m related to him. I also can’t change the fact that I’m related to him.”

Sharmin said that when she turned 18, she rewatched Devdas and realised that “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is my mama”. She said, “I understood who the man was and my respect for him skyrocketed when I had the maturity to understand his work… Then I worked with him as an assistant and realised how much hard work he puts in. Then I worked with him as an actor and realised the genius that he is… We call him Sanjay sir, me and my sister both. Never in public do we ever call him mama.”

Sharmin Segal is the daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal (Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sister) and Deepak Segal. She plays the role of Alamzeb in the show, which boasts an ensemble cast of acclaimed actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan and Adhyayan Suman among others. While Manisha, Sonakshi and Aditi have been getting much love and appreciation for their solid performances, Sharmin has been receiving a huge backlash for “holding the same expression” throughout the show.

