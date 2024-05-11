Sharmin Segal Returns To Instagram After backlash; Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up About Kapil Sharma Show

Heeramandi star Sharmin Segal made a comeback on Instagram 10 days after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series dropped online. Sharmin played the role of Alamzeb, Mallikajaan’s youngest daughter. The series marked her acting debut but she failed to impress the audience. Several social media users took to platforms like X and Reddit to criticise her performance. Sharmin turned off the comments section of her posts following the growing criticism and even went MIA on Instagram.

During the recent chatter about Season 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show coming to an abrupt end on Netflix, comedian Chandan Prabhakar, a key figure from The Kapil Sharma Show, shared his thoughts. While reports mention Netflix ending the season early due to lackluster ratings, official confirmation is still awaited. Only six episodes have aired, and uncertainty looms over a possible second season, sparking speculation about the show’s future.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma first met through common friends at a party in 2011. While it was he who popped the question, she took her own time to reciprocate her feelings for him. Eventually, in November 2014, the lovebirds tied the knot. They are now parents to a son named Ahil and a daughter, Ayat. The lovebirds will be celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary this year and needless to say, their marriage is still going strong.

Amid the ongoing legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, new allegations have surfaced which claim that the Salt actress has been influencing her children to avoid spending time with their father during the visits. The couple share six children together, namely, Maddox Jolie-Pitt (22), Pax Jolie-Pitt (20), Zahara Jolie-Pitt (19), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (17), Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (15) and Knox Jolie-Pitt (15). According to People Magazine, these allegations were made public in court by Tony Webb, a security guard who previously worked for the former couple between 2000 and 2020. He filed detailed documents with the court.

