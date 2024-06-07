Sharvari Wagh Turns Heads in Mini Dress; Sunny Kaushal Makes Stylish Entry at Munjya Screening | Watch

Actor Sunny Kaushal made a stylish at the screening of his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh’s upcoming movie ‘Munjya’. The screening took place in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Munjya, starring Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh, is reportedly a part of filmmaker Amar Kaushik’s horror universe and could be linked to his previous movies – Bhediya and Stree. Shraddha Kapoor, who acted in Stree and is also in Stree 2, also has a special appearance in Munjya.

Sunny came to support Sharvari at the screening. The actor looked dapper in black-and-grey checked shirt and matching jeans. Sharvari complemented her rumoured main man in colour-coordinated mini dress. However, the duo avoided to pose together for the paps on the red carpet.

Sunny Kaushal, who is the brother of Vicky Kaushal, is said to be in a steady relationship with Sharvari Wagh for a few years now. In a recent interview, Sharvari spoke about what kind of a lover she is.

Speaking to India Today recently, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress shared, “There is no in-between. So, how far I can go for love totally depends on how much in love I am. I can literally travel countries, continents, and oceans apart for love. I can also go Intergalactic for love.”

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh’s dating rumours started making rounds after they attended IIFA awards together in Abu Dhabi. Since then, they have been going out frequently and have also never shied away from being papped together.

During an episode on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma teased Sunny Kaushal on his rumoured relationship with Sharvari and Vicky reacted hilariously. The actor-comedian said, “Valentine’s Day should be on 14th Sharvari… oops, I meant 14th February,” leaving the Kaushal brothers in splits. Vicky replied to this saying, “He isn’t waiting for your (Sunny) answer. The punchline has already been delivered.”

Earlier, Sunny Kaushal, while addressing their dating rumours, told News18 Showsha, “I have told my parents long back to not look at me as though I am the next in line. It doesn’t bother me when my personal life makes headlines. It doesn’t hamper our equation at all because you understand that at the end of the day, they are just news headlines. It would be stupid of us to make it a reality and take it very seriously.”