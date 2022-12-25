Sheezan Khan’s 4-Day Police Custody to Alleged Love-Jihad Angle, Top 5 Developments So Far

Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case: In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s death case, her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan has been sent to four days of police custody. He was arrested on Sunday morning after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. Chandrakant Jadhav, ACP, Mumbai Police, shared details about the case on Sunday afternoon during a press conference. He said that the postmortem report revealed her cause of death is by hanging. He also shared that there is neither a love-jihad angle nor a black-mailing angle to the case so far.

Sheezan Khan Sent to 4 Days of Police Custody

Tunisha’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star and alleged former boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been sent to police custody for four days. He was arrested by Waliv Police on Sunday morning following which he was presented in court. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint and alleged her daughter was in depression. The mother also claimed that the actress took extreme step because of Khan.

‘Sheezan Khan’s Cell Phone Seized, No Love Jihad Angle’

ACP Mumbai Police also mentioned that Sheezan Khan’s cell phone has been seized for investigation. “There’s no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or ‘Love Jihad’ as of now,” ACP Jadhav added.

‘Post Mortem Clarifies Death Due To Hanging’

ACP Mumbai Police shared the post-mortem report has confirmed Tunisha died due to hanging. “Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint, accused Sheezan was arrested and was produced in court where he was sent to 4-day judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging,” he said.

‘Tunisha Was Upset After Breaking Up With Sheezan’

Not just this, but the ACP also revealed that Tunisha was upset after her break-up with Sheezan. “Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a break up 15 days ago after which Tunisha committed suicide on the sets of her show,” ACP Jadhav said.

Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint, accused Sheezan was arrested and was produced in court where he was sent to 4-day judicial custody. Post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging: Chandrakant Jadhav, ACP, Mumbai police pic.twitter.com/Tgl0EpeqSu— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

Tunisha Was Found Hanging In Her Make-Up Room

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on Saturday, December 24. She was 20. According to police officials, the actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Her body was then sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here