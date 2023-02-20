সোমবার , ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shehnaaz Gill Says She Does Not Believe In Marriage Days After Revealing She Is Not In a Relationship

shehnaaz gill 13


Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 18:53 IST

Shehnaaz Gill to soon make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Photo: Instagram)

In an earlier episode of her chat show, Shehnaaz Gill also told Rakul Preet Singh that she is not in a relationship.

In the recent episode of her chat show, ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’, the Punjabi heartthrob revealed that she does not believe in marriage as of now. The actress was talking to her guest, Bhuvan Bam when she mentioned that her focus is to work hard and gain financial independence.

“Life mein tumhe nahi pata na tumhara future kya hai. You should be prepared for everything. Abhi mere paas hain kuch cheezein karne ke liye, mein kar rahi hun. Aage jaake I will try my best to keep working. But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg others for money in future. Uss chakkar mein mujhe shaadi na kar leni padhe,” Shehnaaz said as quoted by E-Times.

“Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun,” the actress added.

Interestingly, this comes weeks after Shehnaaz also clarified in her show that she is not dating anyone. “I am not in a relationship,” she had informed Rakul Preet Singh after the latter questioned her about her finger ring.

Last year, the reports of Shehnaaz dating Raghav Juyal also made headlines. However, the actress angrily reacted to the rumours and lashed out at those spreading false news. “Why does media lie everytime? If we are spotted with someone, then we are meant to be in a relationship, it isn’t true. So the media doesn’t make sense at times, I will get hyper now,” she had said as quoted by India Today.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is also all set to make her Bollywood debut and has been shooting for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be released in theatres on Eid this year. Besides this, Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s directorial ‘100%’ in which she will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. She will also be joining Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for ‘Thank You For Coming’. However, it has not been officially announced so far.

