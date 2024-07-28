রবিবার , ২৮ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৩ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shehnaaz Gill Shares About Paranormal Encounter In Miami: ‘There Was A Ghost…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৮, ২০২৪ ৮:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Shehnaaz Gill Shares About Paranormal Encounter In Miami: 'There Was A Ghost…'


Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Thank You For Coming. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Thank You For Coming. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill who is currently in Miami, USA shared about a paranormal encounter in her vlog.

Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill, currently on tour in the US, recently shared an eerie experience during her stay in Miami. Shehnaaz claimed she “felt a ghost” in her room and sensed “negative energies” around her. On Sunday, she shared a vlog on YouTube, capturing her adventures as she explored the streets of Miami with her brother Shehbaz and other family members.

The vlog captures Shehnaaz Gill visiting a makeup store and stopping by a restaurant to enjoy some carrot juice. During a brief walk, Shehnaaz asked her cousin to recount the previous night’s events. Her cousin replied, “There was a ghost in the room.”

Shehnaaz elaborated, “Guys, we experienced something. There were some negative energies in our room. She will explain it better and then share what Shehbaz did.”

Her cousin explained how they all went to sleep in the early hours but were awakened by a strange sound. Shehnaaz added that Shehbaz was so scared he refused to enter the room until everyone else was there, saying, “How will I save you if I am not safe?” The vlog continued with Shehnaaz spending time on the beach and meeting some fans.

Shehnaaz began her career in the glamour world as a model, featuring in the 2015 music video ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. She made her Punjabi cinema debut in 2017 with ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’. Her life took a significant turn in 2019 when she participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, hosted by Salman Khan.

The actress gained a massive fanbase after finishing third in the show, which was won by the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz has also appeared in films such as ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Thank You for Coming’.

Shehnaaz is gearing up for her next project Sab First Class along with Varun Sharma. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be an out-and-out family entertainer. On January 20 this year, Shehnaaz officially announced the film by sharing an Instagram post. “2024 begins @fukravarun @balwindersinghjanjua @muradkhetani @cine1studios @officialjiostudios @movietunnelproductions,” she wrote.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

