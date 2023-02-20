সোমবার , ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla’s Mom Rita Come Together For Event; SidNaaz Fans React

প্রতিবেদক
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shehnaaz gill sidharth shukla mother


Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 10:59 IST

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's mother at an event.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s mother at an event.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita attended an event hosted by Brahma Kumaris on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita came together for an event recently, and it left fans emotional. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Shehnaaz, and Rita attended an event hosted by Brahma Kumaris. Fans would remember that Sidharth Shukla was an ardent follower of the Brahma Kumaris. In videos and pictures going viral, Sidharth’s mother was seen participating in an Instagram Live while Shehnaaz was inaugurating the mela ceremony.

During Instagram Live, Rita addressed the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s fans and thanked them for showering the family with love. “I love you all and read all your messages. It makes me happy to know that so many of you love me and the only reason is Sidharth Shukla,” she said. Fans got emotional with the message and returned her love.

Fans took to the comments section in the videos featuring her message to the fandom and thanked her for the love. Many also wrote, “We love you,” showing their love for her. Meanwhile, in pictures shared by Brahma Kumaris on Instagram, Shehnaaz was seen wearing a yellow outfit and inaugurating the mela.

shehnaaz 3
Shehnaaz Gill at an event.
shehnaaz 1
Shehnaaz Gill at an event.
shehnaaz
Shehnaaz Gill at an event.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021. His sudden demise shocked the country. Shehnaaz, who was rumoured to be dating him, was shaken by his death. She stayed away from the limelight for a while, grieving over his demise. However, she slowly found her way to the spotlight.

Shehnaaz made headlines a few weeks ago when fans spotted the actress holding his memory close to her via her phone. The actress continues to keep his picture as her display picture.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has been busy lately with her talk show and movie. The actress will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is led by Salman Khan. She is also popular for her talk show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.

