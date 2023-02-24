SHOCKING! Selena Gomez Quits TikTok After Eyebrow Drama With Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez decided to quit social media following the speculative eyebrow drama involving Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. In a live video, the Lose You To Love Me songstress expressed she’s happy and blessed to have some of the best friends and best fans in the world. The musician asserted loving herself the way she is. Amidst things getting blown out of proportion, Gomez hailed the entire fiasco as silly and decided to take the high road and step away from it. “I’m very happy, I’m so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” she said in the video.

Selena Gomez continued, “I’m good. I love the way I am I don’t care, I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this, but I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I’m just gonna just take a break from everything.” Moments after finishing the live video, Selena immediately deleted her TikTok, however, her Instagram profile stays intact.

Selena Gomez announces she’s taking a break from social media:“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30, I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/LxWbSpxThj — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 23, 2023

What went wrong between Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber?

It all began when Gomez shared a hilarious clip of herself revealing she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much on TikTok on February 22. In the video, the singer did not shy away from showing fans how her brow ended up sticking up a tad bit more than it’s usually supposed to. But what made headlines later was beauty mogul Kylie Jenner’s subsequent social media update. The mother of two posted a photograph of herself with the caption, “This was an accident?” written in bold over her own eyebrows.

Fans of Selena believe that the placement of the text was to deliberately throw shade at Selena Gomez’ TikTok video. What made it worse was Jenner piling it up with a screenshot of her FaceTime with Hailey Bieber. The BFFs held their cameras up close to flaunt their perfectly plucked brow on social media. The updates were enough for fans to accuse Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber of bullying Gomez.

But Kylie immediately shut down the drama by leaving a comment on a TikTok video about the alleged insult. “This is reaching,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly,” said Kylie while clearing out the air.

Selena Gomez also backed up Jenner by chiming in, “Agreed Kylie Jenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie.”

Selena Gomez had to endure her highly publicized breakup with Justin Bieber, which who she was in an on-off relationship for nearly a decade. The duo called it quits in the Spring of 2018 post this Bieber began dating Hailey in June 2018. They were engaged a month later and they tied the knot in September 2018. Ever since the marriage, onlookers quickly began to speculate that the two women dislike each other.

However, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber recently made an attempt to squash the long-circulating gossip by posing for cute photographs at an event in November.

Read all the Latest Movies News here