Shraddha Das’ Stunning Golden Lehenga Is Bookmark-Worthy: See Pics

Last Updated: November 25, 2024, 18:08 IST

Shraddha Das was last seen in the film Kanguva.

Actress Shraddha Das, known for her strong on-screen presence and stunning beauty, continues to set fashion goals with her show-stopping sartorial choices. From ruling the hearts of fans with her ethnic elegance to turning heads in chic western outfits, she is a true fashionista. This time, she has set the internet ablaze with a jaw-dropping golden lehenga from Asopalav.

The shimmering golden ensemble features a stunning bustier with a plunging neckline, delicate sequin detailing and a strappy fit. To complement her look, Shraddha’s makeup was on point with smudged eyeliner, perfectly defined brows and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her contoured cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and shade of nude lipstick added to her glow, making her look absolutely mesmerising.

To complete her look, Shraddha wore a white and golden pearl bracelet along with an exquisite pair of gold earrings, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her hair was styled in loose, soft curls with a side part. Posing gracefully for the cameras, the beauty exuded nothing but elegance and sophistication.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, praising the actress for her fashion sense. Many left heart and fire emojis, while others showered her with compliments for her stunning look.

“Pretty face, nice hairstyle and earrings, beautiful dress, rosy lips cutie,” described a fan.

Another wrote, “Gold makes a gold.”

“Timeless Beauty,” read a third comment.

One other fan wrote, “Stunning, hot, and gorgeous.”

“Incredible magical… steamy looks,” said another.

Work-wise, the actress recently made her mark as a playback singer. She lent her vocals to the peppy track ‘Yolo’ in the film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Shraddha crooned the song alongside Devi Sri Prasad and Sagar. The music for the track was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the lyrics were penned by Rakendu Mouli.

Directed by Siva, the action drama released worldwide on November 14 in several languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French and Spanish. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Harish Uthaman, Vasundhara Kashyap, Kovai Sarala, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, and Anandraj.

Known for her work across different film industries in India, Shraddha Das made her debut with the 2008 film Siddu from Sikakulam. She later played key roles in films like Arya 2, Zid, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Royal Bengal Tiger, Great Grand Masti and Lahore.