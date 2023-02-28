মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Shraddha Kapoor’s Sexy Saree Pics Is Setting Instagram On Fire; See Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৩ ৮:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
shraddha kapoor 1 2


Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 19:31 IST

Shraddha Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in new pics.

Shraddha Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in new pics.

Shraddha Kapoor sets Instagram on fire with her latest pictures. She joined Ranbir Kapoor to promote her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor stole her hearts when she stepped out in a sexy blue saree on Tuesday. The actress was stepping out to promote her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on the sets of Indian Idol. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, who was also present on the sets of the singing reality show.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha shared a series of pictures in which she was seen wearing the blue saree which appeared to be inspired by Sridevi’s iconic saree from the song Kate Nahin Kat Te, from the film Mr. India. She accessorised the saree with a diamond choker and left her hair down. Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote, “Jhoothi ne aasmaan hi lapet liya ????☁️.”

Shraddha Kapoor was first seen in the saree but then changed into a jazzy outfit later in the evening. The paparazzi spotted her wearing a pink top with a golden yellow skirt and a bow-like accessory tied around her waist. Meanwhile, Ranbir was spotted wearing a casual fit for the promotional activity.

ranbir kapoor1
Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Indian Idol. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
shraddha kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Indian Idol. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is for the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen.

The songs of the movie are also popular. Tere Pyaar Mein is already ruling the music charts and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is popular on social media. Meanwhile, the film’s recent song Show Me The Thumka caught much attention owing to its choreography and the chemistry of the leading actors.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

