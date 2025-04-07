Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans About AI-Generated Ads on X After Recovering Hacked Account

Last Updated: April 07, 2025, 08:58 IST

Shreya Ghoshal regained control of her X account after a month-long hacker battle. She warned fans about misleading ads using AI images of her and urged them to report such ads.

Shreya Ghoshal warns against her AI ads.

Shreya Ghoshal recently took to social media to update her fans, sharing both good and concerning news. After a month-long battle with hackers, the popular singer revealed that she had finally regained control of her X (formerly Twitter) account. However, in her latest post, she also warned her followers about a new issue cropping up on the platform: ads using AI-generated images of her without her permission.

Last month, Ghoshal had informed her fans that her X account had been hacked, leaving her unable to manage her own profile. She worked tirelessly to regain access and, thankfully, has now succeeded. However, her relief was short-lived as she noticed that misleading ads featuring her name and likeness, created using artificial intelligence, were circulating on the platform.

She wrote, “I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often..Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here.”

She then warned fans about ads running on X, writing, “Also, there are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI generated pictures. These are click baits, which lead to spam/fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon.”

I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here.Also, there are… pic.twitter.com/jdgTUjWAui — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 6, 2025

Shreya warned fans against clicking on the X ads, writing, “There are some ads, there are some articles which keep running as ads which are clickbaits. These are ads which are running with breaking news or with something negative and sensational headline. When people click on it, there’s spam or fraudulent links in it.”

The singer asked fans to report these links. “X has to do something about it to ensure such ads don’t run. It’s not just me, many other celebrities are facing this. Please don’t click, you know they’re fraudulent and AI-generated,” she said.