Advertise here
সোমবার , ৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৪শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans About AI-Generated Ads on X After Recovering Hacked Account

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৭, ২০২৫ ৯:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans About AI-Generated Ads on X After Recovering Hacked Account

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Shreya Ghoshal regained control of her X account after a month-long hacker battle. She warned fans about misleading ads using AI images of her and urged them to report such ads.

Shreya Ghoshal warns against her AI ads.

Shreya Ghoshal warns against her AI ads.

Shreya Ghoshal recently took to social media to update her fans, sharing both good and concerning news. After a month-long battle with hackers, the popular singer revealed that she had finally regained control of her X (formerly Twitter) account. However, in her latest post, she also warned her followers about a new issue cropping up on the platform: ads using AI-generated images of her without her permission.

Last month, Ghoshal had informed her fans that her X account had been hacked, leaving her unable to manage her own profile. She worked tirelessly to regain access and, thankfully, has now succeeded. However, her relief was short-lived as she noticed that misleading ads featuring her name and likeness, created using artificial intelligence, were circulating on the platform.

She wrote, “I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often..Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here.”

She then warned fans about ads running on X, writing, “Also, there are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI generated pictures. These are click baits, which lead to spam/fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon.”

Shreya warned fans against clicking on the X ads, writing, “There are some ads, there are some articles which keep running as ads which are clickbaits. These are ads which are running with breaking news or with something negative and sensational headline. When people click on it, there’s spam or fraudulent links in it.”

The singer asked fans to report these links. “X has to do something about it to ensure such ads don’t run. It’s not just me, many other celebrities are facing this. Please don’t click, you know they’re fraudulent and AI-generated,” she said.

News movies Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans About AI-Generated Ads on X After Recovering Hacked Account





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

‘উপবাস করছি ঘরে একা থাকব…’, বিয়ের ২৪ দিনের মাথায় কনে কথা মেনে নিনল বর-শ্বশুরবাড়ি, তারপর যা ঘটল অবিশ্বাস্য… Bride living separate room to observe Fast during Navratri in Panipat last day Groom reaches happily got surprised to see odd scene
‘উপবাস করছি ঘরে একা থাকব…’, বিয়ের ২৪ দিনের মাথায় কনে কথা মেনে নিনল বর-শ্বশুরবাড়ি, তারপর যা ঘটল অবিশ্বাস্য… Bride living separate room to observe Fast during Navratri in Panipat last day Groom reaches happily got surprised to see odd scene
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans About AI-Generated Ads on X After Recovering Hacked Account
Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans About AI-Generated Ads on X After Recovering Hacked Account
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Sealdah Station: যাত্রীদের জন্য একগুচ্ছ সুবিধে! নববর্ষ উপলক্ষে পয়লা বৈশাখের আগেই নতুন সাজে সাজছে কলকাতার প্রবেশদ্বার শিয়ালদহ স্টেশনsealdah-rail-station-the-gateway-of-kolkata-to-decked-up-on-poila-baishakh
Sealdah Station: যাত্রীদের জন্য একগুচ্ছ সুবিধে! নববর্ষ উপলক্ষে পয়লা বৈশাখের আগেই নতুন সাজে সাজছে কলকাতার প্রবেশদ্বার শিয়ালদহ স্টেশনsealdah-rail-station-the-gateway-of-kolkata-to-decked-up-on-poila-baishakh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas’ Bike Accident Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas’ Bike Accident Video Goes Viral

 ক্যারাটেতে পুরুলিয়ার নাম উজ্জ্বল করল জেলার ছেলে-মেয়েরা

ক্যারাটেতে পুরুলিয়ার নাম উজ্জ্বল করল জেলার ছেলে-মেয়েরা

 Harbhajan Singh blames ‘some BCCI officials’ for his ouster from Team India, says MS Dhoni ‘may have supported’ the decision | Cricket News

Harbhajan Singh blames ‘some BCCI officials’ for his ouster from Team India, says MS Dhoni ‘may have supported’ the decision | Cricket News

 বেলারুশে ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র বিধ্বংসী ব্যবস্থা মোতায়েন করেছে রাশিয়া

বেলারুশে ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র বিধ্বংসী ব্যবস্থা মোতায়েন করেছে রাশিয়া

 Jio Offer: পকেটে ১০০ টাকারও কম! কুছ পরোয়া নেই, ফ্রি ডেটা সহ লোভনীয় অফার জিও-তে

Jio Offer: পকেটে ১০০ টাকারও কম! কুছ পরোয়া নেই, ফ্রি ডেটা সহ লোভনীয় অফার জিও-তে

 ঈদের পর কঠোর বিধিনিষেধে আওতামুক্ত আরও তিন খাত

ঈদের পর কঠোর বিধিনিষেধে আওতামুক্ত আরও তিন খাত

 4th Test: Sensational Zak Crawley ton gives England hope of levelling Ashes | Cricket News

4th Test: Sensational Zak Crawley ton gives England hope of levelling Ashes | Cricket News

 ৬০ কিমি/ঘণ্টা গতিতে হু হু করে হাওয়া বইবে, রাতেই আবহাওয়ার মেগা মোচড়, বজ্র-বিদ্যুৎ-বৃষ্টি

৬০ কিমি/ঘণ্টা গতিতে হু হু করে হাওয়া বইবে, রাতেই আবহাওয়ার মেগা মোচড়, বজ্র-বিদ্যুৎ-বৃষ্টি

 Euro 2020: Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary | Football News

Euro 2020: Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary | Football News

 পল্লী বিদ্যুতায়ন বোর্ডের নিয়োগ পরীক্ষার সূচি প্রকাশ

পল্লী বিদ্যুতায়ন বোর্ডের নিয়োগ পরীক্ষার সূচি প্রকাশ
Advertise here