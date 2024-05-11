Shriya Saran Drops Aww-dorable Family Photos Will Make Your Day

Actress Shriya Saran leaves no opportunity to turn heads. Be it with her exceptional choice of scripts, her in-vogue fashion sense or social media photos, she knows how to grab the spotlight. This time, the actress dropped a bunch of photos on Instagram, where she can be seen in various outfits and having a happy moment with her family which screams “love love love.” It is the last photo which has everyone’s attention and is going viral on the internet now. Shriya Saran decided to take the internet by storm with her adorable family photos. The first few snaps show Shriya Saran dressed in an extravagant glitzy mini dress adorned with sequins all over. She slipped into this full-sleeved dress with sheer details, lace, lots of sequins and embellishments on it. The outfit came with a deep plunging neckline. She chose to keep her minimal and opted for a bright face, a touch of highlighter and light pink lips to seal the look.

She can be seen accompanied by her daughter Radha and another little girl who can be seen hugging her. One snap shows the actress holding her daughter in her hands. If you swipe through the photos, you will be able to see her in a gown, which she has layered with a striped shirt and is holding Radha in her hands to pose. A few other pictures show her posing with family; in one the photos, her husband Andrei Koscheev can be seen swinging their daughter Radha. The next photo shows him kissing his daughter and in the final snap, Shriya Saran is kissing Radha.

Her caption read, “Love love love.” Actress Rashmi Desai reacted to the pics by dropping heart emojis. Fans were not just in awe of her beauty but also cherished her family moment photos. A comment read, “Santoor mom and the happy kid”. One more wrote, “Khubsurat (Beautiful).”

Shriya Saran is a prominent figure in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English films. She marked her debut in acting in 2001 with the Telugu film, Ishtam. Her first commercial success was Santosham, which was released in 2002. In 2003, she marked her debut in Bollywood with Tujhe Meri Kasam. She garnered praise and accolades for her acting prowess in the successful crime drama, Tagore. In 2007, she was roped in for Sivaji: The Boss, opposite Rajinikanth, which emerged to be the highest-grossing Tamil film at the time.