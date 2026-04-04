সোমবার, ০৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৭:১১ পূর্বাহ্ন
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রাবি ছাত্রীকে প্রকাশ্যেই ধর্ষণের হুমকি গাজীপুরে তাকওয়া মিনিবাস ও ট্রাকর সংঘর্ষে নিহত ২, আহত ১৫ IPL 2026: Hat-trick of losses for CSK as RCB run riot in Bengaluru | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈর অটোরিক্সায় চাপা পড়ে ১ শিশু নিহত আমরা ফ্যাসিবাদের দাফন করতে চাই: বিরোধীদলীয় নেতা Paresh Rawal Slams Growing Online Hate, Calls Social Media A ‘Puking Pot’ | Bollywood News কর্ণফুলী প্রেসক্লাবের নতুন কমিটি ঘোষণা সভাপতি নুরুল আমিন মিন্টু, সাধারণ সম্পাদক সিরাজুল ইসলাম নাগরপুরে ২২ পিস ইয়াবাসহ দুই সহোদর গ্রেফতার ছাত্রদলের কেন্দ্রীয় নেতৃত্ব পেলে শিক্ষাবান্ধব ক্যাম্পাস গড়ার প্রতিশ্রুতিতে বাসিত ইরানে ভূপাতিত যুদ্ধবিমানের নিখোঁজ ক্রুকে অবশেষে উদ্ধার করল যুক্তরাষ্ট্র
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Shubman Gill injury update: Rashid Khan sheds light on GT skipper comeback after RR loss | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৫ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৫৫ সময় দেখুন
Shubman Gill injury update: Rashid Khan sheds light on GT skipper comeback after RR loss | Cricket News


Shubman Gill (BCCI/IPL Photo)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans suffered a narrow 6-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring IPL clash, but the bigger talking point after the match was the fitness of their regular captain, Shubman Gill. Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan provided some reassurance, saying, “He’s good. Hopefully he’s gonna be alright for the next game. He just had the muscle spasm, so hopefully he’s gonna be alright soon.”Where GT Lost the GameRashid admitted the team started well both with the ball and bat but lost control during a crucial phase. “I felt we have given a great start with the openers. And then I felt in the 12th and 13th overs, we lost back-to-back wickets. That’s something which really put us on the back foot.”

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He added that the target was achievable but momentum slipped away. “On the wicket like this, 9-10 per over, it’s not that the hard job to be done… but I think we just lost a few early quick wickets… which just didn’t allow us to go on.”Final Over & FightbackChasing 211, Gujarat needed 11 runs in the last over, but Tushar Deshpande held his nerve brilliantly. Rashid revealed the plan was simple: “Well, the discussion was clear, like, we just need to hit one boundary.” However, he credited the bowler, saying, “I think Tushar bowled really well. He bowled some exceptional yorkers.”Rashid also admitted he missed a key chance: “The one ball which he missed his line and length, I should have hit that for six.”Despite the loss, Rashid remained optimistic about the season ahead. “It’s gonna be a long tournament and we learn from it and we come back stronger.”Overall, while Gujarat fell short in a tight finish, the update on Gill’s injury will be a big relief for the team going forward.



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কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
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মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ছাগল পালনের উপর প্রশিক্ষণ দিয়েছে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশন
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১৫ এপ্রিলের পর পোল্যান্ডের ভিসার আবেদন নেবে না সুইডিশ দূতাবাস
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