Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Shubman Gill played very well’: Chris Woakes lauds India skipper after opening day of IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩, ২০২৫ ১২:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
‘Shubman Gill played very well’: Chris Woakes lauds India skipper after opening day of IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Cricket News


Advertise here
Chris Woakes celebrates with England teammates (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

TimesofIndia.com in Birmingham: India finished a hard-fought opening day of the second Test at Edgbaston on 310-5, led by a masterful unbeaten 114 from new captain Shubman Gill. Walking in with pressure mounting and the lower order exposed, Gill played a measured and mature knock to guide India out of trouble. He found an ideal partner in Ravindra Jadeja, who stood firm with a gritty 41 not out, as the duo stitched together an unbroken 99-run stand to steady the innings after two quick wickets post-tea left India teetering at 211-5.

EXCLUSIVE | David Gower on Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and India’s England tour

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also made a strong impression, scoring a fluent 87 on a true batting surface before falling against the run of play. England’s bowlers toiled under sunny skies and on a flat pitch, but found enough moments to stay in the contest. Chris Woakes, who returned respectable figures of 2-59, reflected on the day by acknowledging Gill’s quality. “He played very well, good for his team. We were close to getting him a couple of times, but he looked in control,” Woakes told reporters at the end of the day’s play. Woakes explained England’s rationale for bowling first, citing favourable conditions: “We saw the wicket, and there was a little bit of grass. We thought it would do a bit. 300/7 would have been a great day on a very good batting surface. Hopefully we can break this partnership and then into the tail.” Captain Ben Stokes continued his bold approach, opting to bowl first for the 10th time in 11 home toss wins. While India capitalised with solid partnerships, England’s hopes now hinge on an early breakthrough on day two to expose India’s tail. The Gill-Jadeja stand remains crucial, and with India holding the momentum, England will be eager to shift the balance quickly.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

‘Shubman Gill played very well’: Chris Woakes lauds India skipper after opening day of IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Cricket News
‘Shubman Gill played very well’: Chris Woakes lauds India skipper after opening day of IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
AI Clicker Based Reading Lessons in Govt Schools Howrah এআই অর্থাৎ কৃত্রিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা ব্যবহারে ক্লিকার বেসড পঠনপাঠন সরকারি স্কুলে
AI Clicker Based Reading Lessons in Govt Schools Howrah এআই অর্থাৎ কৃত্রিম বুদ্ধিমত্তা ব্যবহারে ক্লিকার বেসড পঠনপাঠন সরকারি স্কুলে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নির্ধারিত সময়ে পিআর পদ্ধতিতে নির্বাচন দিতে হবে: বুলবুল
নির্ধারিত সময়ে পিআর পদ্ধতিতে নির্বাচন দিতে হবে: বুলবুল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bollywood Actress Bobby Darling Crete Controversy Claimed One Night Stand With Star Indian Cricketer IND vs ENG 2nd Test, ‘আমার মেতেছি যৌনতার খেলায়’! ভারতের বিশ্বকাপ জয়ী সম্পর্কে বিস্ফোরক দাবি অভিনেত্রীর, কে সেই ক্রিকেটার?
Bollywood Actress Bobby Darling Crete Controversy Claimed One Night Stand With Star Indian Cricketer IND vs ENG 2nd Test, ‘আমার মেতেছি যৌনতার খেলায়’! ভারতের বিশ্বকাপ জয়ী সম্পর্কে বিস্ফোরক দাবি অভিনেত্রীর, কে সেই ক্রিকেটার?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Delhi Vs Centre Vaccine War Intensifies as AAP’s Atishi Slams ‘Policy Disaster’

Delhi Vs Centre Vaccine War Intensifies as AAP’s Atishi Slams ‘Policy Disaster’

 সালিশে ছাত্রীকে বিয়ে : বরখাস্ত সেই চেয়ারম্যান বললেন ‘দোষ করিনি’ 

সালিশে ছাত্রীকে বিয়ে : বরখাস্ত সেই চেয়ারম্যান বললেন ‘দোষ করিনি’ 

 ‘বাংলাদেশকে ব্যর্থ রাষ্ট্রে পরিণত করতে তৎপর স্বাধীনতাবিরোধীরা’

‘বাংলাদেশকে ব্যর্থ রাষ্ট্রে পরিণত করতে তৎপর স্বাধীনতাবিরোধীরা’

 বেতন প্রশ্নে শিক্ষকদের পক্ষ নিলেন জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্য

বেতন প্রশ্নে শিক্ষকদের পক্ষ নিলেন জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্য

 Ashes 2023: Cometh the hour, ‘Cummins’ the man | Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Cometh the hour, ‘Cummins’ the man | Cricket News

 ফখরুলের সঙ্গে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের উপ-সহকারী পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর বৈঠক

ফখরুলের সঙ্গে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের উপ-সহকারী পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর বৈঠক

 কালাইয়ে বজ্রপাতে কৃষকের মৃত্যু

কালাইয়ে বজ্রপাতে কৃষকের মৃত্যু

 প্রগতিশীল বাংলাদেশের জন্য নারীর ক্ষমতায়নের পদক্ষেপ ও প্রতিবন্ধকতা

প্রগতিশীল বাংলাদেশের জন্য নারীর ক্ষমতায়নের পদক্ষেপ ও প্রতিবন্ধকতা

 বৈশ্বিক ক্ষুধা সূচকে বাংলাদেশের অগ্রগতি

বৈশ্বিক ক্ষুধা সূচকে বাংলাদেশের অগ্রগতি

 টাঙ্গাইলে বর্ণাঢ্য আয়োজনে ঐতিহ্যবাহী বটতলা ক্লাবের প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন

টাঙ্গাইলে বর্ণাঢ্য আয়োজনে ঐতিহ্যবাহী বটতলা ক্লাবের প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন
Advertise here