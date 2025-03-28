Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২৮ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১৪ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Siddhant Chaturvedi Calls Dhadak 2 ‘Strong’ And ‘Rooted’, Says ‘I Hope Karan Johar Is…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৮, ২০২৫ ৮:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Siddhant Chaturvedi Calls Dhadak 2 ‘Strong’ And ‘Rooted’, Says ‘I Hope Karan Johar Is…’

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak which itself was the remake of the superhit Marathi film Sairat.

Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama written and directed by Shazia Iqbal.

Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama written and directed by Shazia Iqbal.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was recently seen in ‘Yudhra’, has shared that his upcoming movie ‘Dhadak 2’ gave him the opportunity to explore his roots. The actor recently attended the NDTV Yuva event in the national capital, where he shared that the film allowed him to break the pattern of urban roles that were mostly offered to him.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “I would love to share the release date first; I hope Karan is watching this. But yeah, we have made a really strong and rooted film. Usually, I have been approached for urban roles, but I come from Ballia, a small town in UP, and this is my first time exploring such a genre”.

He further mentioned, “I’m very excited, it’s a wonderful script with an amazing co-actress, Triptii. I wish I could share more, but for now, I’ll let the trailer do the talking. It will be out very soon this year. Fingers crossed”.

‘Dhadak 2’ is a romantic drama written and directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is a spiritual sequel to ‘Dhadak’ which itself was the remake of the superhit Marathi film ‘Sairat’.

‘Dhadak’ marked the Bollywood debuts of actress Janhvi Kapoor and actor Ishaan Khatter.

Siddhant starred as a teenage cricketer in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Inside Edge’ from 2017 to 2019 and ventured into films with the supporting role of a street rapper in the musical drama ‘Gully Boy’ which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Dhadak 2’, Siddhant will also be seen in ‘Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling’. Additionally, he has an upcoming project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the details of which are currently under wraps.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

News movies Siddhant Chaturvedi Calls Dhadak 2 ‘Strong’ And ‘Rooted’, Says ‘I Hope Karan Johar Is…’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Siddhant Chaturvedi Calls Dhadak 2 ‘Strong’ And ‘Rooted’, Says ‘I Hope Karan Johar Is…’
Siddhant Chaturvedi Calls Dhadak 2 ‘Strong’ And ‘Rooted’, Says ‘I Hope Karan Johar Is…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Mamata Banerjee Oxford Agitation: অক্সফোর্ডে বক্তৃতার মাঝে পোস্টার হাতে বিক্ষোভ, একাই সামলালেন মমতা!
Mamata Banerjee Oxford Agitation: অক্সফোর্ডে বক্তৃতার মাঝে পোস্টার হাতে বিক্ষোভ, একাই সামলালেন মমতা!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Numerology Predictions Today By Chirag Daruwalla 28 March 2025: সংখ্যাতত্ত্বে ২৮ মার্চ: দেখে নিন কেমন যাবে আজকের দিন, জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
Numerology Predictions Today By Chirag Daruwalla 28 March 2025: সংখ্যাতত্ত্বে ২৮ মার্চ: দেখে নিন কেমন যাবে আজকের দিন, জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নোয়াখালীতে কিডন্যাপের দুই দিন পর সেফটি ট্যাংক থেকে লাশ উদ্ধার; আটক-১
নোয়াখালীতে কিডন্যাপের দুই দিন পর সেফটি ট্যাংক থেকে লাশ উদ্ধার; আটক-১
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আ.লীগের এমপি মহিউদ্দিন বাচ্চুর বিরুদ্ধে ইসি’র মামলা

আ.লীগের এমপি মহিউদ্দিন বাচ্চুর বিরুদ্ধে ইসি’র মামলা

 মাদারীপুরে শিশু হত্যা মামলায় ৩ জনের মৃত্যুদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

মাদারীপুরে শিশু হত্যা মামলায় ৩ জনের মৃত্যুদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 Time is right for Pat Cummins to be Australia captain, says Shane Warne | Cricket News

Time is right for Pat Cummins to be Australia captain, says Shane Warne | Cricket News

 SRK Thanks Fans In Tamil At Jawan Audio Launch; Janhvi Kapoor Engaged to Shikhar Pahariya?

SRK Thanks Fans In Tamil At Jawan Audio Launch; Janhvi Kapoor Engaged to Shikhar Pahariya?

 ‘যারা জনগণের ভোটে নির্বাচিত নয়, তারা কাওয়ার্ড’

‘যারা জনগণের ভোটে নির্বাচিত নয়, তারা কাওয়ার্ড’

 RJD To Launch Protest Against Unemployment In Bihar

RJD To Launch Protest Against Unemployment In Bihar

 এলএসডিসহ গ্রেপ্তার ৫ শিক্ষার্থী রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad

এলএসডিসহ গ্রেপ্তার ৫ শিক্ষার্থী রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘হত্যাকারী যদি পায় ছাড়, লজ্জা কিন্তু সবার’

‘হত্যাকারী যদি পায় ছাড়, লজ্জা কিন্তু সবার’

 History, How to Reach Mysore, Where to Stay, Kannada Words You Must Learn, and Other Details

History, How to Reach Mysore, Where to Stay, Kannada Words You Must Learn, and Other Details

 টাঙ্গাইলে দৈনিক আমার সংবাদ পত্রিকার প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালিত

টাঙ্গাইলে দৈনিক আমার সংবাদ পত্রিকার প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী পালিত
Advertise here