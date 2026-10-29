Siddharth Pens Sweet Birthday Note For ‘Jaan’ Aditi Rao Hydari: ‘Thank You For Taking The Time To Be Born’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Siddharth Pens Sweet Birthday Note For ‘Jaan’ Aditi Rao Hydari: ‘Thank You For Taking The Time To Be Born’

Last Updated: October 29, 2026, 08:03 IST

The actor shared candid photos of Aditi, as well as their selfies together, highlighting their love for one another.

The actor’s post is going viral.

Actor Siddharth thanked his better half, Aditi Rao Hydari, for being born in a sweet birthday wish on Wednesday. He treated the netizens to a couple of candid clicks of the ‘Heeramandi’ actress and called her ‘sweetest, brilliant, and kindest’.

Siddharth wrote on his official Instagram handle, “It’s that time of year again, the day I say thank you veryyyy much to the universe and everything in between; my crucial half that counts was born today. Here’s some pictures to tell you where we’ve been.”

“Always the sweetest, always so brilliant, always the kindest, there’s really nobody else like you! (sic) Happy Birthday, Adu Jaan (glowing star emoji). Let’s go on another trip around the sun together (red heart emoji). Thank you for taking the time and care to be born, ma’am. Your biggest fan, I love you (Kiss emoji),” his warm birthday wish for his wife went.

Talking about Siddharth and Aditi’s love saga, their romance bloomed on the sets of the Telugu film ‘Maha Samudram’. If the reports are to be believed, when Siddharth first met Aditi, he greeted her with, “Hello, beautiful girl”. Their friendship soon transformed into romance.

On March 28, 2024, these two announced their engagement on social media with a sweet post. Later, Siddharth and Aditi got married in an intimate traditional ceremony on September 15, 2024. The couple tied the knot at a historic family temple in Telangana, in the company of close family and friends.

Work-wise, Siddharth and Aditi shared screen space in the recently released anthology ‘Lust Stories 3’. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the project has 4 stories by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

‘Lust Stories 3’ enjoys an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, and Radhika Madan. Aditi and Siddharth were part of Bhardwaj’s story titled ‘Erotica’, where the two play a married couple.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 How did Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s romance begin? Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari first met on the set of the Telugu film ‘Maha Samudram’ in 2021, where Siddharth greeted her with ‘Hello, beautiful girl’ and their friendship gradually evolved into a romance. When and where did Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari get married? Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot on September 15, 2024, in an intimate traditional ceremony held at a historic family temple in Telangana surrounded by close family and friends. Which project features Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari together as a married couple? The couple shared screen space in the anthology ‘Lust Stories 3’, specifically starring as a married couple in Vishal Bhardwaj’s segment titled ‘Erotica’. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

First Published: October 29, 2026, 08:03 IST