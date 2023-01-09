Sidharth Happily Dances at a Wedding, Does This When Asked About His Marriage With Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will soon be exchanging their wedding vows if reports are to be believed. Although the Shershaah actors have been tight-lipped about this, various reports suggest that their wedding preparations have begun and they will tie the knot in Rajasthan in a lavish ceremony. Amid this, the actor was seen dancing at a wedding in Delhi. Sidharth was seen at actor Aarti Khetarpal’s brother Love Bhansal’s wedding.

In the photos and videos shared online, he can be seen dancing with Aarti and the bride among others. The host calls Sidharth hot and also teases him about his marriage. To this, the actor walks away shyly. Take a look at the photos and videos here:

The Bollywood stars have refrained from bringing their love life into the limelight but they’re often spotted travelling together. After ringing in the New Year in Dubai, they were clicked returning to Mumbai together. Though Sidharth and Kiara have not officially announced the news of their wedding, a report by India Today has unveiled a few names on their guestlist.

The portal claims that Sidharth and Kiara have put down their guests together which includes some of the prominent directors and producers who they’re close with. Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi have been reportedly invited to their apparent wedding alongside some of their co-stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh among others.

Reportedly, the couple might also organize a lavish reception ceremony for their friends in the entertainment industry. Another report by the portal claims that the wedding ceremony is likely to take place in the Suryagarh Hotel, a five-star hotel located in Jaisalmer. The property is seemingly booked for four days for the reported ceremony.

