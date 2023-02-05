রবিবার , ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২২শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have issued a no phone policy at their wedding venue in Jaisalmer

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৫, ২০২৩ ১০:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sidharth malhotra kiara advani 1 1


Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 10:18 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set to tie the knot on Feb 6.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set to tie the knot on Feb 6.

Following the same policy as Vicky and Katrina, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced a ‘no phone policy’ and the hotel staff had been informed about the same.

Similar to what was witnessed during the wedding ceremony of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions happening in Jaisalmer. Rajasthan is set to witness another star wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani which is the first Bollywood wedding of 2023 in the desert state. Last year, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the nuptial knot in Sawai Madhopur.

Following the same policy as that of Vicky and Katrina, the star couple has announced a ‘no phone policy’ and the hotel staff had been informed about the same. The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media.

According the sources, the wedding functions of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be happening from February 4-6.

Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Kiara landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It is being said that celebrities like Karan Johar, and Isha Ambani will also attend the wedding. About 80 rooms have been booked in the Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer for the wedding. Along with this, around 70 luxury cars have also been booked to ferry the guests.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

