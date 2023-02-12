Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Return to Mumbai Post Wedding, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Makes Shocking Revelations

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan last week. Soon after their wedding, the newly wed couple jetted off to Delhi where they also hosted a reception on Friday night. On Saturday, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted arriving in Mumbai, for the first time as a married couple. The newlyweds looked fresh and lovely in yellow and white.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Arrive in Mumbai After Wedding Looking Lovely in Yellow and White

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has highly impressed audiences with his acting prowess, has been in the headlines for his alleged legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Earlier, Aaliya Siddiqui made some shocking claims about the actor and his family and on Friday, she dropped a video on social media about their bitter interaction.

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Makes SHOCKING Revelations, Records Fight With Actor

Actress Urvashi Rautela recently met with Kantara director and actor Rishabh Shetty. Sharing a photo with him, the actress wrote, “#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS”. Buzz is that, she is all set to be a part of the second instalment of the hit movie as the female lead.

Read: Has Urvashi Rautela Signed Kantara 2 With Rishabh Shetty? Actress Shares an Update

Amid the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shooting of Jawan with director Atlee. Jawan will be SRK’s second film of 2023. He will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara for the first time in this film. On Saturday afternoon, a couple of photos of the actor-director duo went viral from the Mumbai airport.

Read: Amid Pathaan’s Success, Shah Rukh Khan, Director Atlee Jet Off For Jawan’s Shoot, See Pics

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is busy promoting his upcoming series The Night Manager, has set the internet on fire with his latest post on social media. The Aashiqui 2 actor took his fans by surprise after he dropped a series of shirtless pictures of himself from his outing on the beach.

Read: ‘Daddy’ Aditya Roy Kapur Sets Thirst Traps as He Flaunt Abs in Sexy Shirtless Pics, Fans Go Weak in the Knees

