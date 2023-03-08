Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Share First Holi Pics, Rajamouli Reveals Shooting Naatu Naatu Wasn’t Easy

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his first Holi celebration with his ‘Mrs’ aka Kiara Advani. In the caption of his post, Sidharth addressed Kiara as his ‘Mrs’ and wrote, “First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli”. The actress had earlier shared photos from their Haldi as well.

Read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s First Holi Pics After Wedding Make Fans Scream ‘Oye Hoye’

SS Rajamouli took some brief time out to break down the shooting process of Naatu Naatu from his film RRR. From location to costume, he opened up about the minute details that made it a massive hit. The director also praised the choreographer of the song, Prem Rakshith, who had already worked not only with the filmmaker but Ram Charan and Jr NTR as well.

Read: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Screamed In Pain During RRR Song Naatu Naatu Shoot, SS Rajamouli Reveals Why

Producer Madhu Mantena’s father Murali Raju passed away in Hyderabad today. He was hospitalised a few days ago, after suffering a stroke. Mantena has been involved in the production and distribution of films across Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali film industries. Several members of the Indian film fraternity were seen turning up to pay their last respects. Among them were superstars Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun.

Read: Producer Madhu Mantena’s Father Murali Raju Dies, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun Pay Tribute

BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope continues to collect all the HYBE babies for a dance-off on his latest track On the Street. Members of the ARMY were able to witness the reunion of VHope, as they adoringly call them, when Kim Taehyung aka V, joined his hyung for the dance challenge. The clip shared on BigHit’s official Instagram handle began just as chaotically as one would expect from the duo.

Read: BTS: J-Hope and V Reunite For Epic Dance Challenge On Latest Track On The Street

Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar were snapped as they arrived at the venue where Javed Akhtar hosted a Holi party. They were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Farhan and Shibani were seen twinning in white. Javed Akhtar was also snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at the Holi party venue. The lyricist also obliged cops with pictures and was seen taking selfies with them.

Read: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Pose Together As They Celebrate Holi, Shabana Azmi ‘Misses Being There’

