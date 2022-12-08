Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Guest List Revealed; Divya Agarwal Asks Varun Sood Fans To Show ‘Sensitivity’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reports have been making headlines for a long time now. If a recent report by India Today is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara have also started working on their wedding guest list. Reportedly, several actors and filmmakers from the industry will be attending their much-awaited wedding. The news portal claims that among others Karan Johar’s name has been finalised. Not just this, but Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh are also likely to be invited.

Ever since Divya Agarwal announced her engagement with businessman-beau Apurva Padgaonkar, Varun Sood fans are left disappointed. They have been accusing her of ‘moving on too fast’ and have been targeting her. However, the Bigg Boss OTT winner has now reacted to Varun’s fans attacking her and has asked them to show some sensitivity. She has said that netizens should not say anything regarding her personal life and made it clear that she is in ‘a very happy space’.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung turned into our poster boy Prince Charming courtesy of his latest photo shoot. On Thursday, BigHit Music released a new set of pictures of Kim Taehyung as part of his Special 8 Photo-Folio “Me, Myself, and V Veautiful Days.” In one of the pictures, Taehyung was seen seated on a black horse looking nothing less than royalty. The agency also released a video that gave a glimpse of Taehyung in different suits, riding a cycle, taking a walk in the meadow, and posing for numerous pictures.

In the recent episode of Moving In With Malaika, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls who roast her for dating Arjun Kapoor – a guy younger than her. She also answered those who assuse her of ‘spoiling’ Arjun and said, “I’m not ruining his life. It’s not like he was going to school and he wasn’t liking his studies. Every time we are on date, it’s not like we are bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the streets where he was catching Pokemons. Guys, he’s a grown-up man. We are two consenting adults.”

Deepika Padukone is joining the cop universe! The actress will debut as the lady Singham in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again aka Singham 3. The news was confirmed by Rohit Shetty himself at the Current Laga Re music launch on Thursday. “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” the filmmaker said.

