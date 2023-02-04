Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Confirmed; Nayanthara Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience

Social media is flooded with reports related to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. While the Shershaah stars have not issued any statement confirming or denying the reports, looks like celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda has put an end to all speculations. On Friday, mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she is travelling to Rajasthan for a ‘big fat Indian wedding’.

Lady Superstar of South cinema, Nayanthara is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The Kathavakalu Rendu Kadhaal actress enjoys a huge following on social media, and she often posts glimpses of her personal and professional life to keep her fans updated. Her fans too leave no stone unturned to shower love on their favourite actress. Recently, she exposed the ugly truth of the casting couch in the South film industry. Nayanthara revealed how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a ‘favour’ but she rejected it boldly. Nayanthara revealed how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a ‘favour’ but she rejected it boldly.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly holidaying in Dubai together. While there has been no official confirmation on the same, a photo of the duo from the vacay has gone viral which led to these speculations. Now the Liger actor has shared a bunch of moments from the vacay. In the comments section, while fans gushed over his look, they also teased him to ‘marry’ Rashmika.

Ever since its release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been ruling the box office like no other film. The film is getting an overwhelming response from all and has now crossed Rs 700 crore globally in just nine days.

Guess what happened on Friday? Our favourite Bollywood trio reunited after years. Well, we are talking about none other than Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi aka Rancho, Farhan and Raju from the 2009 blockbuster film 3 Idiots. But this time, they united to promote Sharman’s upcoming film ‘Congratulations’ with a hilarious video. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle Sharman wrote, “3 idiots are promoting “congratulations” film which is releasing today @sharmanjoshi @actormaddy @aamirkhanproductions”.

