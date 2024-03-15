Sidharth Malhotra Poses With Kiara Advani And His Family On The Red Carpet For Yodha’s Premiere; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has been grabbing headlines ever since the teaser was released. The action thriller, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, is just a day away from its release. Ahead of that, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. But the most special guests in attendance were Sidharth Malhotra’s family.

In a video that was shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, Sidharth Malhotra, along with his father on the wheelchair, his wife Kiara Advani and his entire family posed for the shutterbugs in the red carpet of the Yodha premiere. Needless to say, the whole family was all smiles before heading inside to witness yet another thrilling film of Sidharth..the video soon went viral on social media.

Take a look:

Last week, the makers raised the excitement among fans after releasing the new single ‘Tere Sang’. Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a snippet of the romantic music video, crooned by Arijit Singh. The clip captures Sidharth Malhotra playing with young monks and praying alongside Raashii Khanna inside a monastery. The clip cuts to both the actors riding a bike and glimpses of romance brewing between the two. The actor wrote in the caption, “Tune into the melody of love with #TereSangIshqHua ❤️ Song out now! #Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

Last month, the first romantic song Zindagi Tere Naam was released. The song has a soothing vibe and features romantic moments of Sidharth and Raashii. The trailer that was shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram handle captures Sidharth Malhotra’s character following the footsteps of his father by becoming a soldier.

Packed with snippets of action sequences and power-packed dialogues, in one of the scenes, Sidharth Malhotra also spreads his arms like Shah Rukh Khan to humour his on-screen love interest i.e Raashii Khanna. The trailer gives a glimpse of the impending situation that Sidharth Malhotra finds himself into and brews suspense among the viewers with a crescendo.

Yodha will be released on March 15. Sidharth was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.