Sidnaaz’s Close Friend Remembers Sidharth Shukla; Vijay Deverakonda Mends Misunderstanding With Maratha Mandir Owner

Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s close friend and designer Ken Ferns remembered the late actor, recently. Ken also shares a great bond with Shehnaaz Gill, who was reportedly dating Sidharth at the time of his death. Ken revealed that he was also approached for Bigg Boss Season 13, which was won by Sidharth.“As we know, he was in talks to do the show. Initially, he was very hesitant but when he came to know that I was also approached, Sid called me everyday, he was like, you sign up, let us do this together. We will go the finals together. Of course, I did not do it but there was not a single day when he did not persuade me,” Ken told BollywoodLife.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s Close Pal Remembers Late Actor: ‘Sid Made Sure All His Friends…’

On Saturday night, paparazzi captured Nikki Tamboli as she stepped out of her friend Rubina Dilaik’s birthday bash. The video that has went viral now, sees the actress struggling to walk in heels. In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Nikki Tamboli is seen oozing oomph in a white cleavage-baring bralette and black mini skirt with a slit. Along with this, the actress was wearing high heels, due to which she was finding it very difficult to walk.

Also read: Nikki Tamboli Struggles to Walk in Heels After Rubina Dilaik’s Birthday Bash; Watch Viral Video

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pUbi1XU1JWk” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gal Gadot took to Instagram on Sunday (local time) and posted a couple of sizzling pictures for her fans, and they are all for it. In the snaps posted by Gal Gadot, she is seen chilling by the swimming pool in her home. The actress is seen soaking in the sun while sipping coffee in a mug. Dressed in a brown bikini, Gal showcased her super-toned abs while she kept her hair tied up in a neat bun.

Also read: Gal Gadot Showcases Her Ripped Abs In Sexy Brown Bikini As She Soaks Up the Sun; See Pics

The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match, as part of the Asia Cup 2022, kicked off in style on Sunday in Dubai. While all eyes are on the winner, the match had a filmy touch courtesy of Vijay Deverakonda.The actor travelled to Dubai and doubled as a presenter before the match was in play. Vijay Derakonda was joined by Irfan Pathan and Wasim Akram on the field as they spoke about the match. Vijay was also seen opening up about his dream of batting against Wasim.

Also read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Vijay Deverakonda Bonds With Irfan Pathan, Calls Virat Kohli ‘Real Superstar’

A few days after the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema Manoj Desai called Vijay Deverakonda ‘arrogant’, the Liger star made his way to meet him in Mumbai. In a picture doing the rounds on the internet, it seems like Deverakonda met Desai. During the course of the conversation, Vijay also clarified that he not only respects but also loves his audience and is constantly running promotions for 30 days to reach the larger audience. He also stated that he makes films for the audience and he has emerged from them.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda Touches Maratha Mandir Owner’s Feet, Sets Things Straight After ‘Arrogant’ Accusation

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here