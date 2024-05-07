মঙ্গলবার , ৭ মে ২০২৪ | ২৪শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Singer Ananya Birla Quits Music, Shares Shocking Post: ‘It Has Been the Hardest Decision’

Ananya Birla announces that she is quitting singing.

Ananya Birla belongs to one of India’s most prestigious business families. She is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, head of the Aditya Birla Group.

Singer Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, head of the Aditya Birla Group, on Monday announced that she is quitting music. Ananya took to her Instagram account to make the announcement, which left her fans shocked. “Guys, this has been the hardest decision,” Ananya began her post.

She further explained why she’s decided to quit singing. “I have reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music becoming near impossible and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express. Thank you for all the love, for the music I have released over the years. I hope we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It’s time I focus all my energies into the business world.”

Singer Armaan was quick to react to Ananya’s post. “So sad to hear that Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours.” Actor Bobby Deol wrote, “Wish you the best in whatever you do in your life god bless you.”

Ananya Birla marked her singing debut with the single ‘Livin’ The Life’ in 2016. She shot to international fame after she became the first Indian artiste to have received a platinum status on her English single and be featured on an American national top 40 pop radio show Sirius XM Hits. In 2022, she marked her OTT debut when she featured in the song ‘Inaam’ from actor Ajay Devgn starrer web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

Ananya is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance, a company that provides financial services to low-income households and women entrepreneurs in rural India. She is also the founder of CuroCarte, a luxury e-commerce platform that sells handmade and artisanal products from around the world.

She is hugely inspired by late music sensation Kurt Cobain. “One of the reasons I’ve always looked up to him is because he never got too technical with his music and he sang from his heart,” Ananya had told us in an exclusive interview. “If you watch his live performances, you’ll notice that a few notes might not be technically correct – sometimes they would be out of the scale and sometimes, they would sound off to the ears – but that didn’t matter because people connected with him.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

