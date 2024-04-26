শুক্রবার , ২৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৩ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
SJ Suryah To Debut In Malayalam With Vipin Das Directorial? What We Know

untitled design 2024 04 26t150215.421 2024 04 70297d7f64883ed09fc4496834fa4f73


SJ Suryah will be next seen in the films Indian 2 and Game Changer.

After making a name for himself in Telugu and Tamil cinema, SJ Suryah is set to debut in Malayalam through Vipin Das’ directorial.

Multitalented actor and filmmaker SJ Suryah is set to make his debut in the Malayalam cinema with Vipin Das’ directorial. Fahadh Faasil is expected to play the lead role in the film alongside SJ Suryah. Rumours were rife that the actor will soon be debuting in the Malayalam film industry and now the latest post by producer NM Badusha has confirmed the same. Following the success of Mark Antony and Jigarthanda DoubleX, director-turned-actor SJ Suryah is garnering headlines for his diverse roles. The actor has already made a name for himself in the Telugu and Tamil cinema. The fans are excited to watch SJ Suryah in the Malayalam industry. The details of the film’s release date or title have not been announced yet. The film is expected to go on floors this year.

In the latest post by producer N M Badusha, the actor and director SJ Suryah is sitting on the couch beside the core members of the unreleased film. They are staring right at the camera while posing for the snap. N M Badusha, owner of Badusha Cinemas has announced the debut of the actor in Malayalam cinema. “S J Suryah for the first time in Malayalam through Badusha Cinemas Directed by Vipin Das, ”wrote NM Badusha in the post. Take a look at the photos here,

SJ Suryah started his career in the film industry as an assistant director before being reportedly recognised by Ajith Kumar during the shoot of Ullaasam. Their collaboration gave birth to the blockbuster Vaali in 1999. It starred Ajith Kumar in a dual role and was directed by debutant SJ Suryah. After being shot to fame overnight, the director produced another blockbuster titled Kushi in the following year. It starred Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika in the lead roles. It was remade in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Both were highly successful at the box office.

The director has now turned to acting full-time. He will be next seen in the films Indian 2, Game Changer, Love Insurance Corporation, Chiyaan62 and Raayan.

