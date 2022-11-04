So Hot! Uorfi Javed Leaves Netizens Stunned As She Goes Topless For Video, Hides Modesty With Flowers

Uorfi Javed is well known for her bold avatars, both on-screen and offscreen. A fan of fashion and contemporary styling, the confident diva regularly takes to social media to share unique ideas made with interesting materials. Recently, one of her videos is fast going viral in which the actress was seen in a floral-inspired outfit. Set to the tunes of the popular song Unholy–helmed by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, the video by Uorfi is a must-watch for fashionistas or anyone looking for a unique way to style black pants.

Take a look at the video here.

While Uorfi is known for her unique outfit ideas, this one surely takes the cake for being unconventional and interesting at the same time.

She paired the look with matching floral accessories stuck to her hair and looked every bit as ethereal as one could hope for. Keeping with the angelic vibe of the video, Uorfi sported filled-in, defined brows, a bright red lip, smokey eyes with touches of glitter, and of course, heavy contouring to highlight the high points of her face.

To help the outfit to stand out, Uorfi picked a pair of high-heels and put her long hair in a ponytail, reminiscent of popstar diva Arianna Grande. Ditching accessories, Uorfi chose to highlight the outfit in its own unique way. While the post garnered much attention–garnering more than 100,000 likes in a matter of hours–Uorfi captioned it with just thunderstorm emojis.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to convey their appreciation for the stylish celebrity. Naaz Joshi, a trans beauty queen called her “beautiful!” while another Instagram user wrote: “Amazing” with several heart emojis.

Uorfi Javed hogged the limelight after she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT

