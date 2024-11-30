Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Stunning Photos From Her Mangalasnaanam Ceremony Ahead Of Wedding With Naga Chaitanya

Last Updated: November 30, 2024, 18:18 IST

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is set to marry Naga Chaitanya on December 4, has begun her pre-wedding celebrations with traditional rituals.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is set to marry Naga Chaitanya on December 4, has begun her pre-wedding celebrations with traditional rituals. Over the weekend, she shared mesmerising photos from the Ratha Sthapanam and Mangalasnanam ceremonies, both of which hold great cultural significance.

The Mangala Snanam, often symbolising blessings for the bride, involved Sobhita being adorned with turmeric (haldi) and showered with flowers and water. She radiated elegance in a mustard-yellow cotton saree, accessorised with traditional gold jewellery, including layered necklaces and intricate jhumkas.

The candid moments captured in the photos have left fans in awe. In one frame, Sobhita smiles gently while being showered with flowers and water. Another striking black-and-white shot puts into spotlight her silhouette as she holds up her saree pallu in the air. A close-up shows her resting her face against the soft fabric, radiating bridal glow.

Naga Chaitanya is set to marry for the second time after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps until their engagement in August, but Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about their love story. In an interview with Zoom, he shared details about their first meeting and opened up on their upcoming wedding, which he called a ‘private affair’.

Naga Chaitanya also opened up on how great it has been to get to know Sobhita and her family over time. He said, “It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together.”

Naga Chaitanya’s first marriage was with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in October 2017 after dating for a long time. Unfortunately, the couple announced their separation in October 2021, citing personal differences, and later finalised their divorce in 2022.